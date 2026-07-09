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Hyundai Santro vs Renault Kwid

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Santro and Renault Kwid, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive, Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Santro vs Kwid Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Santro Kwid
BrandHyundaiRenault
Price₹ 4.67 Lakhs₹ 4.53 Lakhs
Mileage20 to 30 kmpl21.46 to 22.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1086 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Santro
Hyundai Santro
Era Executive
₹4.67 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Santro Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.1 Epsilon MPI Petrol1.0L
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicablePetrol
Driving Range
700-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
99 Nm @ 4500 rpm91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
68 bhp @ 5500 rpm67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1086 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 3 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
155 / 80 R13-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleTwist beam Suspension with coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson strutMacPherson strut with lower transverse link
Rear Tyres
155 / 80 R13-
Length
36103731 mm
Wheelbase
24002422 mm
Height
15601474 mm
Width
16451579 mm
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3528 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Parking Sensors
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 Trip-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No-
Central Locking
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front Only-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
No-
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
NoYes
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Interior Colours
Beige & Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
EMI
11,506NaN
Expert Rating
-
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On Renault Kwid - 2026 Benefits upto INR 15,000. ...
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Expiring on 1 Sept
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