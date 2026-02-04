|Engine
|1984 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Tayron Life, equipped with a 2.0L TSI EVO (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹48.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Tayron offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Tayron Life is available in 7 colour options: Cipressino Green Metallic, Dolphin Grey Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Night Shade Blue Metallic, Oryx White Mother Of Pearl, Oyster Silver Metallic, Ultra Violet Metallic.
The Tayron Life is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm and 320 Nm @ 1500-4400 rpm of torque.
In the Tayron's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Skoda Kodiaq priced between ₹36.99 Lakhs - 46.99 Lakhs or the Nissan X-Trail priced ₹48.2 Lakhs.
The Tayron Life has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Headlights, Parking Assist, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Front AC.