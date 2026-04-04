The VF MPV 7 Earth, featuring a 60.13 kWh battery pack, is priced at ₹25.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The VF MPV 7 Earth offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The VF MPV 7 Earth is available in 6 colour options: Zenith Grey, Solar Ruby, Moonlit Ocean, Jet Black, Introspective Brown, Infinity Blanc.
The VF MPV 7 Earth is powered by a 60.13 kWh battery pack. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 30 Minutes. The motor delivers 280 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the VF MPV 7 Earth include the Kia Carens Clavis EV priced between ₹17.99 Lakhs - 24.99 Lakhs and the BYD eMAX 7 priced between ₹26.9 Lakhs - 29.9 Lakhs.
The VF MPV 7 Earth has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Heater, Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock and Headlight Height Adjuster.