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VinFast VF MPV 7 Earth

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
25.68 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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VF MPV 7 Earth

VF MPV 7 Earth Prices

The VF MPV 7 Earth, featuring a 60.13 kWh battery pack, is priced at ₹25.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

VF MPV 7 Earth Range

The VF MPV 7 Earth offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

VF MPV 7 Earth Colours

The VF MPV 7 Earth is available in 6 colour options: Zenith Grey, Solar Ruby, Moonlit Ocean, Jet Black, Introspective Brown, Infinity Blanc.

VF MPV 7 Earth Battery & Range

The VF MPV 7 Earth is powered by a 60.13 kWh battery pack. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 30 Minutes. The motor delivers 280 Nm of torque.

VF MPV 7 Earth vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the VF MPV 7 Earth include the Kia Carens Clavis EV priced between ₹17.99 Lakhs - 24.99 Lakhs and the BYD eMAX 7 priced between ₹26.9 Lakhs - 29.9 Lakhs.

VF MPV 7 Earth Specs & Features

The VF MPV 7 Earth has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Heater, Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock and Headlight Height Adjuster.

VinFast VF MPV 7 Earth Price

VF MPV 7 Earth

₹25.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,02,465
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,67,965
EMI@55,196/mo
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VinFast VF MPV 7 Earth Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
60.13 kWh
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp
Charging Time
30 Minutes
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
140 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
235 / 50 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Tyres
235 / 50 R19

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
170 mm (unladen)
Length
4740 mm
Wheelbase
2840 mm
Height
1734 mm
Width
1872 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Drive Modes Names
Eco, Normal, Sport

Instrumentation

Tachometer
Digital
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes

Exterior

Body Kit
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
All (with pinch guard) Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50:00
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
VinFast VF MPV 7 Earth EMI
EMI49,676 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
23,11,168
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
23,11,168
Interest Amount
6,69,393
Payable Amount
29,80,561

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