|Engine
|2487 cc
|Mileage
|25.49 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Camry Sprint Edition, equipped with Automatic (e-CVT), Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹55.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Camry deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 25.49 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Camry Sprint Edition is available in 6 colour options: Platinum White Pearl, Precious Metal, Emotional Red, Attitude Black, Dark Blue, Cement Grey.
The Camry Sprint Edition is powered by a 2487 cc engine mated to a Automatic (e-CVT), Paddle Shift. This unit makes 184 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 221 Nm @ 3600-5200 rpm of torque.
In the Camry's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine priced between ₹46.05 Lakhs - 48.55 Lakhs or the Skoda Octavia RS priced ₹49.99 Lakhs.
The Camry Sprint Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, AM/FM Radio, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and 12V Power Outlets.