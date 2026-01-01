hamburger icon
55.83 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
114 Offers Available
Toyota Camry Key Specs
Engine2487 cc
Mileage25.49 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
Camry Sprint Edition

Camry Sprint Edition Prices

The Camry Sprint Edition, equipped with Automatic (e-CVT), Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹55.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Camry Sprint Edition Mileage

All variants of the Camry deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 25.49 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Camry Sprint Edition Colours

The Camry Sprint Edition is available in 6 colour options: Platinum White Pearl, Precious Metal, Emotional Red, Attitude Black, Dark Blue, Cement Grey.

Camry Sprint Edition Engine and Transmission

The Camry Sprint Edition is powered by a 2487 cc engine mated to a Automatic (e-CVT), Paddle Shift. This unit makes 184 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 221 Nm @ 3600-5200 rpm of torque.

Camry Sprint Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Camry's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine priced between ₹46.05 Lakhs - 48.55 Lakhs or the Skoda Octavia RS priced ₹49.99 Lakhs.

Camry Sprint Edition Specs & Features

The Camry Sprint Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, AM/FM Radio, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and 12V Power Outlets.

Toyota Camry Sprint Edition Price

Camry Sprint Edition

₹55.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
48,50,000
RTO
5,14,000
Insurance
2,18,481
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
55,82,981
EMI@1,20,000/mo
114 offers Available
Toyota Camry Sprint Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
251.6 Volt
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous
Driving Range
1275 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
221 Nm @ 3600-5200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT), Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
25.49 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
184 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
134 bhp, 208 Nm
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Double Wishbone
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
235 / 45 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4920 mm
Wheelbase
2825 mm
Kerb Weight
1645 kg
Height
1455 mm
Width
1840 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic with Memory
Cruise Control
Adaptive With Stop and Go
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
All

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
9
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Rear Armrest
Audio controls & Cup holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)
EMI1,08,000 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
50,24,682
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
50,24,682
Interest Amount
14,55,319
Payable Amount
64,80,001

