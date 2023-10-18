What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Hazaribagh? In Hazaribagh, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,68,388.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Hazaribagh? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Hazaribagh is Rs 36,627.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Hazaribagh? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Hazaribagh are Rs 24,761.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Hazaribagh? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Hazaribagh is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 36,627, Insurance - Rs. 24,761, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,68,388 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,35,137 on the road in Hazaribagh.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Hazaribagh starts at Rs. 4,68,388 and goes up to Rs. 5,35,137. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.