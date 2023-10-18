What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Bokaro Steel City? In Bokaro Steel City, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,52,266.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Bokaro Steel City? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Bokaro Steel City is Rs 22,407.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Bokaro Steel City? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Bokaro Steel City are Rs 22,859.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Bokaro Steel City? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Bokaro Steel City is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 22,407, Insurance - Rs. 22,859, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,52,266 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,39,327 on the road in Bokaro Steel City.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Bokaro Steel City starts at Rs. 4,52,266 and goes up to Rs. 5,39,327. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.