Renault Kwid on road price in Bokaro Steel City starts from Rs. 4.52 Lakhs.
The on road price for Renault Kwid top variant goes up to Rs. 5.39 Lakhs in Bokaro Steel City.
The lowest price model is Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 and the most priced model is Renault Kwid RXE 1.0.
Visit your nearest
Renault Kwid dealers and showrooms in Bokaro Steel City for best offers.
Renault Kwid on road price breakup in Bokaro Steel City includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Renault Kwid is mainly compared to Tata Tiago which starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs in Bokaro Steel City, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 which starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs in Bokaro Steel City and Maruti Suzuki Celerio starting at Rs. 5.15 Lakhs in Bokaro Steel City.
Variants On-Road Price Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 ₹ 4.52 Lakhs Renault Kwid RXL 0.8 ₹ 4.85 Lakhs Renault Kwid RXT 0.8 ₹ 5.17 Lakhs Renault Kwid RXE 1.0 ₹ 5.39 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
