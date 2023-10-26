What is the on-road price of Renault Kiger in Hojai? The on-road price of Renault Kiger RXE MT in Hojai is Rs 6,27,592.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kiger in Hojai? In Hojai, the RTO charges for the Renault Kiger RXE MT will be Rs 34,837.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kiger in Hojai? The Renault Kiger RXE MT's insurance charges in Hojai are Rs 28,225.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kiger in Hojai? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Renault Kiger base variant in Hojai: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,64,030, RTO - Rs. 34,837, Insurance - Rs. 28,225, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Renault Kiger in Hojai is Rs. 6,27,592.

What is the on road price of Renault Kiger? The on-road price of Renault Kiger in Hojai starts at Rs. 6,27,592 and goes upto Rs. 7,25,419. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.