What is the on-road price of Renault Kiger in Jagi Road? The on-road price of Renault Kiger RXE MT Dual Tone in Jagi Road is Rs 6,41,865.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kiger in Jagi Road? In Jagi Road, the RTO charges for the Renault Kiger RXE MT Dual Tone will be Rs 28,635.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kiger in Jagi Road? The Renault Kiger RXE MT Dual Tone's insurance charges in Jagi Road are Rs 28,700.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kiger in Jagi Road? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Renault Kiger base variant in Jagi Road: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,84,030, RTO - Rs. 28,635, Insurance - Rs. 28,700, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0.

What is the on-road price of Renault Kiger Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kiger is the Renault RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 7,37,408 in Jagi Road.

What is the on road price of Renault Kiger? The on-road price of Renault Kiger in Jagi Road starts at Rs. 6,41,865 and goes upto Rs. 7,37,408. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.