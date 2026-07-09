|Engine
|1333 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Tekton Tekna Plus Petrol Automatic, equipped with Automatic (DCT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹21.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Tekton offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Tekton Tekna Plus Petrol Automatic is available in 6 colour options: Blade Silver, Flare Garnet Red, Indigo Blue, Moon Bow Gray, Onyx Black, Pearl White.
The Tekton Tekna Plus Petrol Automatic is powered by a 1333 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 161 bhp @ 5250 rpm and 280 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm of torque.
In the Tekton's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Skoda Kushaq priced between ₹10.69 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs.
The Tekton Tekna Plus Petrol Automatic has Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Shift Indicator, Child Safety Lock, One Touch -Down, Puddle Lamps, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Anti Theft Immobilisation and Live Traffic Updates On App.