MG Comet EV Front Left Side
View all Images

MG Comet EV

Launched in Apr 2023

4.0
2 Reviews
₹7 - 9.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Comet EV Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 109.0 kmph

Comet EV: 100.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 277.5 km

Comet EV: 230.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 7.03 hrs

Comet EV: 7.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 22.7 kwh

Comet EV: 17.3 kwh

About MG Comet EV

Latest Update

  • From MG Comet EV to Tata Nexon: Here are the most affordable black edition cars in India under ₹15 lakh
  • MG Comet EV Blackstrom launched at ₹7.80 lakh. Here's what the special edition EV gets

    • MG Comet EV

    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Comet EV.
    VS
    MG Comet EV
    Tata Tiago EV
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Front Wiper
    Wheel
    Side Mirror Body
    Taillight
    Headlight
    Front Air Vents
    Front Left Side
    Top View
    Rear View
    Upholstery Details
    Seat Headrest
    Configuration Selector Knob
    Front Fog Lamp
    Ac Controls
    Door Handle
    Steering Controls
    Knob Selector
    Seats Aerial View
    Infotainment System Main Menu
    Grille
    Door View Of Driver Seat
    MG Comet EV Alternatives

    Tata Tiago EV

    7.99 - 11.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest OffersComet EVvsTiago EV

    Citroen eC3

    12.76 - 13.56 Lakhs
    Check Latest OffersComet EVvseC3
    MG Comet EV Variants
    MG Comet EV price starts at ₹ 7 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.84 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MG Comet Read More
    7 Variants Available
    Executive₹7 Lakhs*
    17.3 kWh
    230 Km
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Excite₹8.2 Lakhs*
    17.3 kWh
    230 Km
    GPS Navigation System
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Excite FC₹8.73 Lakhs*
    17.3 kWh
    230 Km
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Exclusive₹9.26 Lakhs*
    17.3 kWh
    230 Km
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Exclusive FC₹9.68 Lakhs*
    17.3 kWh
    230 Km
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Blackstorm Edition₹9.81 Lakhs*
    17.4 kWh
    230 km
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    100-Year Edition₹9.84 Lakhs*
    17.3 kWh
    230 km
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    MG Comet EV Expert Review

    3.5 out of 5

    Pros

    Compact dimensionsUpmarket cabinOver 200 kms of claimed range

    Cons

    Quirky stylingNegligible cargo spaceHigh-speed drive traits

    MG Comet EV is like no other electric vehicle on Indian roads. In fact, it is like no other car here, if it can be referred to as one. A two-door, four-seat mobility option, the Comet EV may have a very small footprint but it is carrying the weight of massive ambitions for a company that is just four years old in India but also one that is doubling its EV portfolio.

    MG Motor India has the experience of an all-electric vehicle in the country - the ZS EV was launched as its second India product back in 2020. But the incoming Comet EV is nothing like its elder sibling even if it has boisterous ambitions to follow in its footprints. For starters, it is one of the smallest passenger vehicles in India. It has a much smaller battery pack and its claimed range makes it suitable only for urban commutes for most parts. Don't expect whirlwind performance from it either even though the cabin and feature list does seem impressive.

    MG Comet EV Images

    29 images
    View All Comet EV Images

    MG Comet EV Colours

    MG Comet EV is available in the 6 Colours in India.

    Green with black roof
    Candy white with starry black
    Apple green with starry black
    Starry black
    Aurora silver
    Candy white

    MG Comet EV Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Battery Capacity17.3 kWh
    Body TypeHatchback
    Keyless EntryYes
    Range230 km
    Max Motor Performance41 bhp, 110 Nm
    Charging Time7 Hours
    SunroofNo
    View all Comet EV specs and features

    MG Comet EV comparison with similar cars

    MG Comet EV
    Tata Tiago EV
    Citroen eC3
    ₹7 Lakhs*
    ₹7.99 Lakhs*
    ₹12.76 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.7
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    Charging Time
    7 hours
    Charging Time
    3 Hours 36 Minutes
    Charging Time
    10 Hours 30 Minutes
    Range
    230 km
    Range
    315 km
    Range
    320 km
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    55 kW
    Motor Power
    41.92 kW
    Max Motor Performance
    41 bhp, 110 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    74 bhp, 114 Nm
    Max Motor Performance
    56 bhp, 143 Nm
    Length
    2974 mm
    Length
    3769 mm
    Length
    3981 mm
    Height
    1640 mm
    Height
    1536 mm
    Height
    1586 mm
    Width
    1505 mm
    Width
    1677 mm
    Width
    1733 mm
    Turning Radius
    4.2 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.1 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.98 metres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    240 litres
    Boot Space
    315 litres
    Currently viewingComet EV vs Tiago EVComet EV vs eC3
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    MG Comet EV Videos

    MG Comet EV first drive review: Tiny car with twinkling dreams
    27 Apr 2023
    MG Comet EV: First Drive Review
    11 May 2023

    Popular MG Cars

    MG Comet EV EMI

    Select Variant:
    Executive
    41 bhp, 110 Nm | 230 Km
    ₹ 7 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    Executive
    41 bhp, 110 Nm | 230 Km
    ₹7 Lakhs*
    Excite
    41 bhp, 110 Nm | 230 Km
    ₹8.2 Lakhs*
    Excite FC
    41 bhp, 110 Nm | 230 Km
    ₹8.73 Lakhs*
    Exclusive
    41 bhp, 110 Nm | 230 Km
    ₹9.26 Lakhs*
    Exclusive FC
    41 bhp, 110 Nm | 230 Km
    ₹9.68 Lakhs*
    Blackstorm Edition
    41 bhp, 110 Nm | 230 km
    ₹9.81 Lakhs*
    100-Year Edition
    41 bhp, 110 Nm | 230 km
    ₹9.84 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹11563.49/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    MG Comet EV User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    2 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    2
    5 rating
    0
    Best For Local Use
    It offers great value for money with stunning looks. Ideal for professionals commuting around 100 km one way, it delivers the best performance in its segment.By: Davinder Sharma (Mar 15, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Mileage High Features & Safety EV
    The car boasts great looks and a compact design while still being spacious enough for four adults. It offers good safety features and driving comfort. However, its price is significantly higher compared to the Tiago and other EVs. The two-door design limits ease of entry and exit, making parking and door opening challenging in confined spacesBy: Rajagopal Lakshman (Feb 5, 2025)
    Read Full Review

