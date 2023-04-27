MG Comet EV: Twist and turn around traffic

Electric cars almost always underline their respective performance credentials. Not Comet EV. It doesn't. It ought not to. At its core is a 17.3 kWh battery pack and a single, rear-axle mounted motor for a power output of 41 hp and torque of 110 Nm. The Comet EV won't win drag races but it isn't meant to.

Instead, here is a jaunty little EV that struts around traffic with the enthusiasm of youth - unperturbed by judgemental stares. Its small proportions make it a breeze to swerve in and out of traffic, helped generously by a light steering and a lighter pedal set up. And while the default Economy drive mode should be quite adequate for daily runs, the Normal and Sport mode help it gain some punch.

Comet EV is energetic in heavy traffic but on open stretches, it lacks the power to thrill.

But its best not to get overly excited with the Comet EV on open roads because it doesn't quite have the reassuring high-speed traits, especially around winding stretches. At over 90 kmph, the sheer light weight of the vehicle goes from being its big strength to its big chink. We managed to max out the vehicle at 106 kmph even though the official top speed of the Comet is set at 100 kmph.