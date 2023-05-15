HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso On Road Price in Palampur

1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
6/12
4.25 - 5.99 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
S-Presso on Road Price in Delhi

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 4.63 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso top variant goes up to Rs. 5.96 Lakhs in Delhi.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Std₹ 4.63 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso LXi₹ 5.37 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi₹ 5.60 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus₹ 5.96 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Variant Wise Price List

Std
₹4.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,25,000
RTO
14,125
Insurance
23,489
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Palampur)
4,63,114
EMI@9,954/mo
LXi
₹5.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi
₹5.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Vxi Plus
₹5.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
