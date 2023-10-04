Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso On Road Price in Kekri

4.91 - 6.88 Lakhs*
Kekri
S-Presso Price in Kekri

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso on road price in Kekri starts from Rs. 4.91 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso top variant goes up to Rs. 6.32 Lakhs in Kekri. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Std₹ 4.91 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso LXi₹ 5.69 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi₹ 5.93 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus₹ 6.32 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Variant Wise Price List in Kekri

Std
₹4.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,25,000
RTO
41,750
Insurance
23,489
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Jaipur
(Price not available in Kekri)
4,90,739
EMI@10,548/mo
LXi
₹5.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi
₹5.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Vxi Plus
₹6.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso News

Maruti Suzuki's overall car production dipped by one per cent in September 2023.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and S-Presso record a 70% slump in production
4 Oct 2023
Maruti Suzuki has recalled more than 87,000 units of the S-Presso and Eeco models due to possible defect in the steering setup.
Maruti Suzuki recalls over 87,000 S-Presso and Eeco for faulty steering system
25 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the S-Presso Xtra Edition on its social media
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra Edition unveiled with new accessories, launch soon
30 Dec 2022
Maruti Swift scores one star for adult and child protection in Global NCAP crash test
Maruti Swift, Ignis, S-Presso perform poorly in Global NCAP crash tests: Details
12 Dec 2022
The S-Presso S-CNG is offered in just two variants.
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg
14 Oct 2022
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Videos

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso failed to impress at the Global NCAP crash test as the car scored three-star safety rating.
Watch: Made in India Maruti S-Presso score 3 stars at Global NCAP crash test
29 Jun 2022
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
18 May 2023
