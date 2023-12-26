Saved Articles

Mahindra XUV 400 EV On Road Price in Ratnagiri

15.99 - 18.99 Lakhs*
Ratnagiri
XUV 400 EV Price in Ratnagiri

Mahindra XUV 400 EV on road price in Ratnagiri starts from Rs. 16.83 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra XUV 400 EV top variant goes up to Rs. 19.94 Lakhs in Ratnagiri.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC 3.3 KW₹ 16.83 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC 7.2 KW₹ 17.35 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 400 EV EL 7.2 KW₹ 19.94 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Variant Wise Price List in Ratnagiri

EC 3.3 KW
₹16.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
34.5 Kwh
160 Kmph
375 Km/charge
15,99,000
RTO
12,240
Insurance
71,183
500
16,82,923
EMI@36,173/mo
EC 7.2 KW
₹17.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
34.5 Kwh
160 Kmph
375 Km/charge
EL 7.2 KW
₹19.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
39.4 Kwh
160 Kmph
456 Km/charge
Mahindra News

Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Alto 800 model from India due to stricter emission norms. Kia too has pulled out the Carnival MPV for the same reason. However, Kia plans to relaunch the MPV next year in a new avatar.
Maruti Alto 800 to Mahindra Alturas SUV: Eight cars that went off showrooms in India in 2023
26 Dec 2023
The Mahindra Thar 5 door is slated to arrive in 2024 and will be a lifestyle vehicle positioned above the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 lakh mark
Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted testing with production-ready wheels, launch in 2024
26 Dec 2023
The 5-door Thar will come with a new set of alloy wheels. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@ARUNKMK)
Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted once again, will launch next year
26 Dec 2023
Screengrab from the video of a Mahindra Thar SUV being driven on Chandra river in Sissu, Himachal Pradesh. The state police has issued challan against the SUV owner for violating traffic rules after the video went viral.
Mahindra Thar driven on river in Sissu, viral video leads to challan for traffic violation
26 Dec 2023
A video went viral on social media showing a boy from Noida asking his father if he can buy a Mahindra Thar for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>700, prompting reactions from netizens, including Anand Mahindra.
Mahindra Thar SUV for 700? Anand Mahindra reacts to Noida boy's viral video wish
25 Dec 2023
Mahindra Videos

Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
Danny Haberer (left) is seen with his Mahindra Scorpio SUV-turned-motorhome camping at the Rayta Hills near Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 13.
Watch: Dutch man turns Mahindra Scorpio into motorhome for India road trip
15 Sept 2022
Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the 2022 Scorpio-N SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review
6 Sept 2022
Mahindra Scorpio Classic retains the quintessential traits of the SUV in its new avatar, and is quite different from what its more modern version Scorpio-N has to offer. Mahindra hopes that Scorpio Classic will continue to be one of their best-selling models.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review
3 Sept 2022
