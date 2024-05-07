HT Auto
Mahindra XUV 400 EV On Road Price in Nizamabad

3 out of 5
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Front Left Side
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Side View Left
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Rear Left View
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Front View
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Rear View
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Grille
18.48 - 20.43 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Nizamabad
XUV 400 EV Price in Nizamabad

Mahindra XUV 400 EV on road price in Nizamabad starts from Rs. 18.48 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra XUV 400 EV top variant goes up to Rs. 19.95 Lakhs in Nizamabad.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC Pro 34.5 kWh₹ 18.48 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC 34.5 kWh₹ 17.08 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC 34.5 kWh Fast Charger₹ 17.60 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 kWh₹ 19.95 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra XUV 400 EV Variant Wise Price List in Nizamabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
EC Pro 34.5 kWh
₹18.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
34.5 KWh
150 Kmph
375 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,49,000
RTO
2,28,860
Insurance
69,343
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Hyderabad
(Price not available in Nizamabad)
18,47,703
EMI@39,714/mo
19 offers Available
EC 34.5 kWh
₹17.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
34.5 KWh
150 Kmph
375 Km
EC 34.5 kWh Fast Charger
₹17.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
34.5 KWh
150 Kmph
375 Km
EL Pro 34.5 kWh
₹19.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
34.5 KWh
150 Kmph
375 Km
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Alternatives

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

14.49 - 19.29 Lakhs
Nexon EV Price in Nizamabad
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv EV Concept

Tata Curvv EV Concept

15 - 20 Lakhs
Popular Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Mahindra News

The used car market in India has witnessed rapid growth in the last few years owing to multiple factors and at times giving the new car market a run for money with a higher growth rate.
Used car market in India revving up. What's fuelling this growth?
7 May 2024
Mahindra is offering heavy discounts on the XUV300 SUV which has been replaced by the new XUV 3XO in March.
Still looking to buy XUV300? Mahindra offers massive discount. Check how much you can save
7 May 2024
Tata Motors' smallest SUV Punch continues to lead car sales race in India ending April as the best-selling car across the country. Tata Motors offers the Punch in both ICE and CNG versions. The carmaker had recently introduced the Punch EV too which contributes to the model's high traction.
Top 10 cars sold in April: Tata Punch lords over others, Nexon drops out
7 May 2024
The Mahindra XUV700 MX 7-seater mirrors its 5-seater counterpart, powered by a lower-powered 156hp, 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Mahindra XUV700 seven-seater gets more affordable with entry-level MX variant
6 May 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO comes closely competing with tough rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet in the intensely competitive compact SUV segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Hyundai Venue: Which compact SUV to choose
6 May 2024
Mahindra Videos

Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
Danny Haberer (left) is seen with his Mahindra Scorpio SUV-turned-motorhome camping at the Rayta Hills near Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 13.
Watch: Dutch man turns Mahindra Scorpio into motorhome for India road trip
15 Sept 2022
