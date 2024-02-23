Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsMahindraXUV 400 EVOn Road Price in Karaikudi

Mahindra XUV 400 EV On Road Price in Karaikudi

3 out of 5
1/17
2/17
3/17
4/17
5/17
View all Images
6/17
3 out of 5
16.32 - 20.53 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Karaikudi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

XUV 400 EV Price in Karaikudi

Mahindra XUV 400 EV on road price in Karaikudi starts from Rs. 16.32 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra XUV 400 EV top variant goes up to Rs. 17.62 Lakhs in Karaikudi. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC Pro 34.5 kWh₹ 16.32 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC 34.5 kWh₹ 17.18 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC 34.5 kWh Fast Charger₹ 17.71 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 kWh₹ 17.62 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra XUV 400 EV Variant Wise Price List in Karaikudi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
EC Pro 34.5 kWh
₹16.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
34.5 KWh
150 Kmph
375 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,49,000
RTO
13,500
Insurance
69,343
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Karaikudi)
16,32,343
EMI@35,085/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
EC 34.5 kWh
₹17.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
34.5 KWh
150 Kmph
375 Km
View breakup
EC 34.5 kWh Fast Charger
₹17.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
34.5 KWh
150 Kmph
375 Km
View breakup
EL Pro 34.5 kWh
₹17.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
34.5 KWh
150 Kmph
375 Km
View breakup
View more Variants

Mahindra XUV 400 EV Alternatives

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

14.49 - 19.29 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nexon EV Price in Karaikudi
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv EV Concept

Tata Curvv EV Concept

15 - 20 Lakhs
Check Curvv EV Concept details
View similar Cars

Popular Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mahindra Cars

Mahindra News

Mahindra XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07, BE.09 EV concepts promise to introduce an exciting electric SUV lineup to the carmaker's portfolio in the coming years.
Mahindra XUV.e8 to BE.05: 4 Mahindra EVs to launch before October 2026
23 Feb 2024
The new Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select variant is about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.65 lakh cheaper than the Z8 petrol-MT and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.11 lakh cheaper than the Z8 diesel-MT
Mahindra Scorpio-N gains new Z8 Select variant, priced from 16.99 lakh
22 Feb 2024
A video posted by @rajeshhimalayan shows a camouflaged Thar five-door struggling to navigate a muddy sideroad
Watch: Mahindra Thar 5-door gets stuck in mud
22 Feb 2024
One of the major product unveiling from Mahindra in 2023 was the Global Pik Up, which is a lifestyle pickup truck based on the automaker's Scorpio-N SUV that has witnessed pretty good response since launch. Despite the automaker's presence in the pickup truck segment with Scorpio pickup, it has never been highlighted so far. However, Mahindra is aiming big with the Global Pik Up.
Mahindra Scorpio X trademark filed, could be for upcoming pick-up truck
20 Feb 2024
Images of a Maruti Jimny using two straps to pull out Land Rover Defender and Mahindra Scorpio SUVs out of snow somewhere near Gulmarg in Kashmir recently. (Image courtesy: X/@iNikhilsaini)
Watch: Maruti Jimny pull Land Rover Defender, Mahindra Scorpio stuck in snow
19 Feb 2024
View all
  News

Mahindra Videos

Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
Danny Haberer (left) is seen with his Mahindra Scorpio SUV-turned-motorhome camping at the Rayta Hills near Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 13.
Watch: Dutch man turns Mahindra Scorpio into motorhome for India road trip
15 Sept 2022
Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the 2022 Scorpio-N SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review
6 Sept 2022
Mahindra Scorpio Classic retains the quintessential traits of the SUV in its new avatar, and is quite different from what its more modern version Scorpio-N has to offer. Mahindra hopes that Scorpio Classic will continue to be one of their best-selling models.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review
3 Sept 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.85 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.65 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre

7.5 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90

1.5 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details