Mahindra XUV 400 EV on road price in Kangra starts from Rs. 17.33 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Mahindra XUV 400 EV on road price in Kangra starts from Rs. 17.33 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Mahindra XUV 400 EV dealers and showrooms in Kangra for best offers. Mahindra XUV 400 EV on road price breakup in Kangra includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Mahindra XUV 400 EV is mainly compared to Tata Nexon EV which starts at Rs. 14.74 Lakhs in Kangra and Tata Curvv EV Concept starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Kangra. Variants On-Road Price Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC 7.2 KW ₹ 17.33 Lakhs