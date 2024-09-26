HT Auto

Mahindra XUV 400 EV On Road Price in Jabalpur

3 out of 5
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Front Left Side
1/17
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Side View Left
2/17
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Rear Left View
3/17
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Front View
4/17
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Rear View
5/17
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Grille
View all Images
6/17
3 out of 5
16.29 - 20.12 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Jabalpur
XUV 400 EV Price in Jabalpur

Mahindra XUV 400 EV on road price in Jabalpur starts from Rs. 16.29 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra XUV 400 EV top variant goes up to Rs. 17.59 Lakhs in Jabalpur. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC Pro 34.5 kWh₹ 16.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC 34.5 kWh₹ 16.81 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC 34.5 kWh Fast Charger₹ 17.33 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 kWh₹ 17.59 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra XUV 400 EV Variant Wise Price List in Jabalpur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
EC Pro 34.5 kWh
₹16.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
34.5 KWh
150 Kmph
375 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,49,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
67,745
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Indore
(Price not available in Jabalpur)
16,29,245
EMI@35,019/mo
EC 34.5 kWh
₹16.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
34.5 KWh
150 Kmph
375 Km
EC 34.5 kWh Fast Charger
₹17.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
34.5 KWh
150 Kmph
375 Km
EL Pro 34.5 kWh
₹17.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
34.5 KWh
150 Kmph
375 Km
Mahindra News

Nissan Motor India is gearing up to launch the updated Magnite for the Indian market on October 4. The Japanese automaker has stated that it is going to export the sub-compact SUV out of India to 40 nations, even those with left-hand driving.
Don't want to wait for the Nissan Magnite facelift? Here are five rival SUVs to consider
26 Sept 2024
Mahindra Thar Roxx and Scorpio-N SUVs, known for their ability to tackle tough roads, will offer a difficult toss-up for customers looking to buy a proper 4X4 off-road vehicle.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Scorpio-N: Which 4X4 SUV is a better choice for off-roading?
26 Sept 2024
Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
Auto recap, Sept 25: Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 prices out, MG Hector & Astor SUVs get special editions
26 Sept 2024
Karnataka government has proposed a reduction of road tax and registration charges for strong hybrid vehicles alongside offering other incentives to EV makers in the state.
Hybrid and electric vehicles to be more affordable in this Indian state. Know more
26 Sept 2024
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor was the first subcompact crossover from the carmaker and is a rebranded iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.73 lakh, it remains as one of the most affordable models from the carmaker.
Thinking of Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor? Here are five alternatives to consider
25 Sept 2024
View all
  News

Mahindra Videos

Mahindra has launched the Thar Roxx SUV, the five-door version of the standard Thar, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impression: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?
17 Aug 2024
Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
9 Jun 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
View all
 

