Mahindra XUV 400 EV on road price in Fatehabad starts from Rs. 18.09 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra XUV 400 EV top variant goes up to Rs. 21.44 Lakhs in Fatehabad. The Mahindra XUV 400 EV on road price in Fatehabad starts from Rs. 18.09 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra XUV 400 EV top variant goes up to Rs. 21.44 Lakhs in Fatehabad. The lowest price model is Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC 3.3 KW and the most priced model is Mahindra XUV 400 EV EL 7.2 KW. Visit your nearest Mahindra XUV 400 EV dealers and showrooms in Fatehabad for best offers. Mahindra XUV 400 EV on road price breakup in Fatehabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Mahindra XUV 400 EV is mainly compared to Tata Nexon EV which starts at Rs. 14.74 Lakhs in Fatehabad and Tata Curvv EV Concept starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Fatehabad. Variants On-Road Price Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC 3.3 KW ₹ 18.09 Lakhs Mahindra XUV 400 EV EL 7.2 KW ₹ 21.44 Lakhs