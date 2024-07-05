Mahindra XUV 400 EV on road price in Durgapur starts from Rs. 16.31 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra XUV 400 EV top variant goes up to Rs. 17.60 Lakhs in Durgapur. The Mahindra XUV 400 EV on road price in Durgapur starts from Rs. 16.31 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra XUV 400 EV top variant goes up to Rs. 17.60 Lakhs in Durgapur. The lowest price model is Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC Pro 34.5 kWh and the most priced model is Mahindra XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 kWh. Visit your nearest Mahindra XUV 400 EV dealers and showrooms in Durgapur for best offers. Mahindra XUV 400 EV on road price breakup in Durgapur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC Pro 34.5 kWh ₹ 16.31 Lakhs Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC 34.5 kWh ₹ 16.88 Lakhs Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC 34.5 kWh Fast Charger ₹ 17.39 Lakhs Mahindra XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 kWh ₹ 17.60 Lakhs