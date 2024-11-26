|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX GMT 7 STR
|₹ 15.39 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX DMT 7 STR
|₹ 16.82 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 18.18 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 18.70 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 19.79 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 19.84 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 20.31 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 20.36 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 20.91 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 21.43 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 21.45 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 21.97 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 21.91 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 23.03 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR
|₹ 23.69 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 6 STR
|₹ 24.13 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 7 STR
|₹ 24.77 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 6 STR
|₹ 24.98 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 7 STR
|₹ 25.29 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DMT 7 STR
|₹ 25.32 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 6 STR
|₹ 25.73 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT AWD 7 STR
|₹ 25.85 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 7 STR
|₹ 26.41 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 6 STR
|₹ 26.62 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 7 STR
|₹ 26.93 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 6 STR
|₹ 27.14 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT AWD 7 STR
|₹ 27.46 Lakhs
