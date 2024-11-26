hamburger icon
Mahindra XUV 7XO On Road Price in Kullu

Mahindra XUV 7XO on road price in Kullu starts from Rs. 15.39 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra XUV 7XO top variant goes up to Rs. 27.46 Lakhs in Kullu. Mahindra XUV 7XO comes with a choice of 1997 cc Petrol and 2184 cc Diesel engine options. The lowest price model is Mahindra XUV 7XO AX GMT 7 STR and the most priced model is Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT AWD 7 STR. The Mahindra XUV 7XO on road price in Kullu for 1997 cc to 2194 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 15.39 - 27.46 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Mahindra XUV 7XO dealers and showrooms in Kullu for best offers. XUV 7XO on road price breakup in Kullu includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the XUV 7XO is mainly compared to Mahindra Scorpio N price in Kullu (Rs. 13.49 Lakhs), Mahindra Thar ROXX price in Kullu (Rs. 12.39 Lakhs) and Skoda Kushaq Facelift price in Kullu (Rs. 11 Lakhs).
Variants On-Road Price
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX GMT 7 STR ₹ 15.39 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX DMT 7 STR ₹ 16.82 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GMT 7 STR ₹ 18.18 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DMT 7 STR ₹ 18.70 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GAT 7 STR ₹ 19.79 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GMT 7 STR ₹ 19.84 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DAT 7 STR ₹ 20.31 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DMT 7 STR ₹ 20.36 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GMT 7 STR ₹ 20.91 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DMT 7 STR ₹ 21.43 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GAT 7 STR ₹ 21.45 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DAT 7 STR ₹ 21.97 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GAT 7 STR ₹ 21.91 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DAT 7 STR ₹ 23.03 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR ₹ 23.69 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 6 STR ₹ 24.13 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 7 STR ₹ 24.77 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 6 STR ₹ 24.98 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 7 STR ₹ 25.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DMT 7 STR ₹ 25.32 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 6 STR ₹ 25.73 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT AWD 7 STR ₹ 25.85 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 7 STR ₹ 26.41 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 6 STR ₹ 26.62 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 7 STR ₹ 26.93 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 6 STR ₹ 27.14 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT AWD 7 STR ₹ 27.46 Lakhs

Mahindra XUV 7XO Variant Wise Price List in

XUV 7XO AX GMT 7 STR

₹15.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,66,000
RTO
89,960
Insurance
82,644
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kullu)
15,39,104
EMI@33,081/mo
Close

XUV 7XO AX DMT 7 STR

₹16.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,96,000
RTO
97,760
Insurance
87,516
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kullu)
16,81,776
EMI@36,148/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX3 GMT 7 STR

₹18.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,02,000
RTO
1,24,140
Insurance
91,488
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kullu)
18,18,128
EMI@39,079/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX3 DMT 7 STR

₹18.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,49,000
RTO
1,27,430
Insurance
93,249
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kullu)
18,70,179
EMI@40,197/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX3 GAT 7 STR

₹19.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,47,000
RTO
1,34,290
Insurance
96,922
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kullu)
19,78,712
EMI@42,530/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX5 GMT 7 STR

₹19.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,52,000
RTO
1,34,640
Insurance
97,109
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kullu)
19,84,249
EMI@42,649/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX3 DAT 7 STR

₹20.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,94,000
RTO
1,37,580
Insurance
98,683
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kullu)
20,30,763
EMI@43,649/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX5 DMT 7 STR

₹20.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,99,000
RTO
1,37,930
Insurance
98,870
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kullu)
20,36,300
EMI@43,768/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 GMT 7 STR

₹20.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,48,000
RTO
1,41,360
Insurance
1,00,707
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kullu)
20,90,567
EMI@44,934/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 DMT 7 STR

₹21.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,95,000
RTO
1,44,650
Insurance
1,02,468
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kullu)
21,42,618
EMI@46,053/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX5 GAT 7 STR

₹21.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,97,000
RTO
1,44,790
Insurance
1,02,543
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kullu)
21,44,833
EMI@46,101/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX5 DAT 7 STR

₹21.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,44,000
RTO
1,48,080
Insurance
1,04,304
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kullu)
21,96,884
EMI@47,220/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 GAT 7 STR

₹21.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,93,000
RTO
91,720
Insurance
1,06,141
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kullu)
21,91,361
EMI@47,101/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 DAT 7 STR

₹23.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,40,000
RTO
1,54,800
Insurance
1,07,902
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kullu)
23,03,202
EMI@49,505/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR

₹23.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,99,000
RTO
1,58,930
Insurance
1,10,113
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kullu)
23,68,543
EMI@50,909/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 6 STR

₹24.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,39,000
RTO
1,61,730
Insurance
1,11,612
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kullu)
24,12,842
EMI@51,861/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 7 STR

₹24.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,97,000
RTO
1,65,790
Insurance
1,13,786
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kullu)
24,77,076
EMI@53,242/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 6 STR

₹24.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,16,000
RTO
1,67,120
Insurance
1,14,498
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kullu)
24,98,118
EMI@53,694/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 7 STR

₹25.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,44,000
RTO
1,69,080
Insurance
1,15,547
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kullu)
25,29,127
EMI@54,361/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 L DMT 7 STR

₹25.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,47,000
RTO
1,69,290
Insurance
1,15,659
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kullu)
25,32,449
EMI@54,432/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 6 STR

₹25.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,84,000
RTO
1,71,880
Insurance
1,17,046
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kullu)
25,73,426
EMI@55,313/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT AWD 7 STR

₹25.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,44,000
RTO
1,21,387
Insurance
1,19,294
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kullu)
25,85,181
EMI@55,566/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 7 STR

₹26.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,45,000
RTO
1,76,150
Insurance
1,19,332
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kullu)
26,40,982
EMI@56,765/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 6 STR

₹26.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,64,000
RTO
1,77,480
Insurance
1,20,044
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kullu)
26,62,024
EMI@57,217/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 7 STR

₹26.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,92,000
RTO
1,79,440
Insurance
1,21,093
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kullu)
26,93,033
EMI@57,884/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 6 STR

₹27.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,11,000
RTO
1,80,770
Insurance
1,21,805
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kullu)
27,14,075
EMI@58,336/mo
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT AWD 7 STR

₹27.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,92,000
RTO
1,28,293
Insurance
1,24,841
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Shimla
(Price not available in Kullu)
27,45,634
EMI@59,014/mo
View breakup

