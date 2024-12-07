HT Auto

Mahindra Thar ROXX On Road Price in Surat

4.5 out of 5
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front Left Side
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front View
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front View 1
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front Wiper
Mahindra Thar ROXX Grille
Mahindra Thar ROXX Rear Right Side
12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Surat
Thar ROXX Price in Surat

Mahindra Thar ROXX on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 14.41 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Thar ROXX top variant goes up to Rs. 18.01 Lakhs in Surat. Mahindra Thar ROXX comes with a choice of 1997

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Thar ROXX MX1 Petrol MT₹ 14.41 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar ROXX MX1 Diesel MT₹ 15.77 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Petrol AT₹ 16.57 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT₹ 18.01 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra Thar ROXX Variant Wise Price List in Surat

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

MX1 Petrol MT

₹14.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,99,000
RTO
59,960
Insurance
81,545
Car insurance from ₹ 2094* with Royal SundaramGet Quote
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
(Price not available in Surat)
14,41,005
EMI@30,973/mo
MX1 Diesel MT

₹15.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup

MX3 Petrol AT

₹16.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup

MX3 Diesel MT

₹18.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup
Mahindra Thar ROXX News

The Thar Roxx and Scorpio-N and all other Mahindra SUVs will see price hike from January next year. The carmaker will increase the price due to spike in input costs and other factors.
Thar Roxx, Scorpio-N, XUV700 price hike on the cards. Check how much Mahindra SUVs will cost from January
7 Dec 2024
Mahindra Thar Roxx and Scorpio-N SUVs continue to power sales for the carmaker. In November, Mahindra clocked nearly 16 per cent increase in overall SUV sales.
Thar Roxx, Scorpio-N continue to power Mahindra SUV sales in November
2 Dec 2024
When it comes to safety rating, both Mahindra Thar Roxx and Tata Harrier are placed on top of the list. The two SUVs have secured five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both SUVs offer host of safety features too.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Harrier: Which SUV has better safety rating?
18 Nov 2024
Mahindra Thar Roxx borrows ADAS technology from its siblings like XUV700 and Scorpio-N. While ADAS promises more safety and convenience, the jury is still out on whether it is suitable on Indian roads.
Mahindra Thar Roxx: 5 reasons why you can consider buying the five-door SUV
16 Nov 2024
Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with 6 airbags as standard.
Mahindra Thar Roxx scores 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test
14 Nov 2024
Mahindra Thar ROXX Videos

When it comes to safety rating, both Mahindra Thar Roxx and Tata Harrier are placed on top of the list. The two SUVs have secured five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both SUVs offer host of safety features too.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Harrier: Which SUV is safer? Bharat NCAP safety rating explained
18 Nov 2024
Mahindra has launched the Thar Roxx SUV, the five-door version of the standard Thar, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impression: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?
17 Aug 2024
The BE 6e is a fun-to-drive electric car with sprint time of 0-100 kmph in just 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 200 kmph. There is 288 bhp of power and 380 Nm of torque on offer promising an exciting drive.
Watch Mahindra BE 6e review: Fast & furious, is it India’s best EV yet?
29 Nov 2024
The Mahindra XEV 9e packs in a whole lot more in terms of its unique styling, quirky features and performance that make it a desirable car. Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), the XEV 9e could challenge even some of the luxury cars with what it has on offer.
Watch Mahindra XEV 9e review: Setting new benchmark for EVs in India?
29 Nov 2024
The BE 6e is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) while the XEV 9e comes at a introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Loaded with futuristic technology that can take on some of the luxury vehicles, coupled with unique design that offer a standout road presence, both EVs are all set to hit Indian roads from February next year.
Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e electric SUVs launched. Price, range, features, specs explained
26 Nov 2024
Mahindra Thar ROXX FAQs

The on-road price of Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Surat is Rs. 18.01 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Surat amount to Rs. 1.08 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Surat is Rs. 29,218.
The insurance charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Surat are Rs. 93,114, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Surat includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 15.99 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 1.08 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 93,114, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 18.01 Lakhs.

