HT Auto

Mahindra Thar ROXX On Road Price in Gangtok

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front Left Side
1/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front View
2/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front View 1
3/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front Wiper
4/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Grille
5/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Rear Right Side
View all Images
6/27
4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
13.91 - 23.82 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Gangtok
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Thar ROXX Price in Gangtok

Mahindra Thar ROXX on road price in Gangtok starts from Rs. 13.91 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Thar ROXX top variant goes up to Rs. 17.07 Lakhs in Gangtok. Mahindra Thar ROXX comes with a choice of 1997

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Thar ROXX MX1 Petrol MT₹ 13.91 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar ROXX MX1 Diesel MT₹ 14.96 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Petrol AT₹ 15.98 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT₹ 17.07 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra Thar ROXX Variant Wise Price List in Gangtok

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
MX1 Petrol MT
₹13.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,99,000
RTO
11,000
Insurance
80,133
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Gangtok
13,90,633
EMI@29,890/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
MX1 Diesel MT
₹14.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup
MX3 Petrol AT
₹15.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup
MX3 Diesel MT
₹17.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Mahindra Thar ROXX Alternatives

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Seltos Price in Gangtok
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
XUV700 Price in Gangtok
UPCOMING
Haval H6

Haval H6

15 - 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Creta Price in Gangtok
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.35 - 17.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Thar Price in Gangtok
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harrier Price in Gangtok

Popular Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Thar ROXX News

Mahindra offers the Thar Roxx SUV in six variants with two powertrain options as well as both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions. The price of the SUV starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Looking for Mahindra Thar Roxx but waiting period too high? Here are 5 alternatives instead
4 Nov 2024
Connected LED daytime running lights and taillights have become a common design philosophy across brands, but some cars launched in India in 2024, defied this trend.
Maruti Suzuki Swift to Mahindra Thar Roxx: Five cars under 15 lakh launched in 2024 without connected LED lighting
4 Nov 2024
Mahindra Thar Roxx received over 1.7 lakh bookings in the first 60 minutes.
Thar Roxx and XUV700 help Mahindra record highest-ever sales in October 24
2 Nov 2024
Mahindra Thar Roxx comes in RWD as well as 4X4 versions, and with both manual and automatic transmission choices.
Is Thar Roxx killing interest in sibling SUV models? Who cares, say Mahindra dealers
25 Oct 2024
Mahindra Thar Roxx is the five-door iteration of the SUV, which is on sale alongside the three-door Mahindra Thar.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar: Which SUV is more practical
16 Oct 2024
View all
 Mahindra Thar ROXX News

Mahindra Thar ROXX Videos

Mahindra has launched the Thar Roxx SUV, the five-door version of the standard Thar, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impression: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?
17 Aug 2024
Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
9 Jun 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
View all
 

Mahindra Thar ROXX FAQs

The on-road price of Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Gangtok is Rs. 17.07 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Gangtok amount to Rs. 16,500, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Gangtok is Rs. 28,197.
The insurance charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Gangtok are Rs. 91,375, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Gangtok includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 15.99 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 16,500, insurance - Rs. 91,375, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 17.07 Lakhs.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Volvo EX40

Volvo EX40

56.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW M4 CS

BMW M4 CS

1.89 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

6 - 11.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

7 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details