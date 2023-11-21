Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mahindra Bolero Neo on road price in Vidisha starts from Rs. 10.01 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mahindra Bolero Neo top variant goes up to Rs. 12.60 Lakhs in Vidisha.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 and the most priced model is Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O).
Visit your nearest
Mahindra Bolero Neo dealers and showrooms in Vidisha for best offers.
Mahindra Bolero Neo on road price breakup in Vidisha includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mahindra Bolero Neo is mainly compared to Tata Nexon which starts at Rs. 8.1 Lakhs in Vidisha, Mahindra XUV300 which starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs in Vidisha and Kia Sonet Facelift starting at Rs. 8 Lakhs in Vidisha.
Variants On-Road Price Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 ₹ 10.01 Lakhs Mahindra Bolero Neo N8 ₹ 11.14 Lakhs Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 ₹ 11.82 Lakhs Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) ₹ 12.60 Lakhs
