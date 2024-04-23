HT Auto
Mahindra Bolero Neo On Road Price in Sagar

3.5 out of 5
Mahindra Bolero Neo Front Left Side
1/14
Mahindra Bolero Neo Front View
2/14
Mahindra Bolero Neo Rear View
3/14
Mahindra Bolero Neo Grille
4/14
Mahindra Bolero Neo Taillight
5/14
Mahindra Bolero Neo Steering Wheel
6/14
3.5 out of 5
10.01 - 12.6 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Sagar
Bolero Neo Price in Sagar

Mahindra Bolero Neo on road price in Sagar starts from Rs. 10.01 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Bolero Neo top variant goes up to Rs. 12.60 Lakhs in Sagar.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Bolero Neo N4₹ 10.01 Lakhs
Mahindra Bolero Neo N8₹ 11.14 Lakhs
Mahindra Bolero Neo N10₹ 11.82 Lakhs
Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O)₹ 12.60 Lakhs
Mahindra Bolero Neo Variant Wise Price List in Sagar

N4
₹10.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,77,001
RTO
78,160
Insurance
45,394
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Sagar
10,01,055
EMI@21,517/mo
N8
₹11.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
N10
₹11.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
N10 (O)
₹12.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Mahindra Bolero Neo Alternatives

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

11.39 - 12.49 Lakhs
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Tata Blackbird

Tata Blackbird

10 - 16.5 Lakhs
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Mahindra Bolero Neo News

Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV returned with an unimpressive one-star safety rating at the recent crash test conducted by Global NCAP.
Bolero Neo gets 1-star safety rating at Global NCAP. Mahindra reacts
23 Apr 2024
Mahindra Bolero Neo+ has been launched as the latest product in the Indian three-row utility vehicle market, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.39 lakh (ex-showroom).
Planning to purchase Mahindra Bolero Neo+? What else can you buy at same price
19 Apr 2024
Mahindra Bolero Neo+ is available in two variants, namely P4 and P10, which come as feature-rich models.
Mahindra Bolero Neo+ energises India's three-row SUV battle: Variants explained
18 Apr 2024
The Mahindra Bolero Neo+ is available in a nine seater configuration with a 2-3-4 layout.
Mahindra Bolero Neo+ launched: Five key highlights
17 Apr 2024
The Mahindra Bolero Neo+ is available in a nine seater configuration with a 2-3-4 layout.
Mahindra Bolero Neo+ launched: This is how it differs from Bolero Neo
16 Apr 2024
Mahindra Bolero Neo Videos

Global NCAP has released new safety ratings for the Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV, Honda Amaze sedan and Kia Carens MPV. While both Amaze and Carens were tested earlier, this was Bolero Neo's first crash test at the Global NCAP.
Bolero Neo, Amaze disappoint, Carens improve safety ratings at Global NCAP
23 Apr 2024
Mahindra has recently launched the new generation Bolero SUV, which essentially is a facelift version of the TUV300, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.48 lakh. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV: First drive impressions
17 Jul 2021
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
Mahindra Bolero Neo FAQs

The Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 is priced on the road at Rs 10,01,055 in Sagar.
The Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 will have RTO charges of Rs 78,160 in Sagar.
The insurance Charges for the Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 in Sagar is Rs 45,394.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mahindra Bolero Neo in Sagar: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 8,77,001, RTO - Rs. 78,160, Insurance - Rs. 45,394, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mahindra Bolero Neo in ##cityName## is Rs. 10,01,055.
The top model of the Mahindra Bolero Neo is the Mahindra N10 (O), with an on-road price of Rs. 12,59,746 in Sagar.
The on-road price of Mahindra Bolero Neo in Sagar starts at Rs. 10,01,055 and goes upto Rs. 12,59,746. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for the base variant of the Mahindra Bolero Neo in Sagar will be Rs. 20,298. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

