|Engine
|1197 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Venue HX 6T Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Knight Edition, equipped with a Kappa 1.2-litre MPi and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹12.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Venue offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Venue HX 6T Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Knight Edition is available in 8 colour options: Dragon Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Hazel Blue, Mystic Sapphire, Abyss Black, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Hazel Blue With Abyss Black Roof.
The Venue HX 6T Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Knight Edition is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm of torque.
In the Venue's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.4 Lakhs - 15.8 Lakhs or the Kia Sonet priced between ₹7.3 Lakhs - 14.09 Lakhs.
The Venue HX 6T Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Knight Edition has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Heater, Automatic Head Lamps, Cabin-Boot Access, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning, Clock, Child Safety Lock and Speed Sensing Door Lock.