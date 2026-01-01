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Hyundai Venue Front Right Side
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Hyundai Venue Front Right Side
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Hyundai Venue Grille
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Hyundai Venue HX 5 Diesel 1.5L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Knight Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
13.18 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Hyundai Venue Key Specs
Engine1493 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Venue specs and features

Venue HX 5 Diesel 1.5L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Knight Edition

Venue HX 5 Diesel 1.5L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Knight Edition Prices

The Venue HX 5 Diesel 1.5L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Knight Edition, equipped with a U2 1.5-litre CRDi and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹13.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Venue HX 5 Diesel 1.5L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Knight Edition Mileage

All variants of the Venue offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Venue HX 5 Diesel 1.5L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Knight Edition Colours

The Venue HX 5 Diesel 1.5L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Knight Edition is available in 8 colour options: Dragon Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Hazel Blue, Mystic Sapphire, Abyss Black, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Hazel Blue With Abyss Black Roof.

Venue HX 5 Diesel 1.5L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Knight Edition Engine and Transmission

The Venue HX 5 Diesel 1.5L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Knight Edition is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.

Venue HX 5 Diesel 1.5L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Knight Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Venue's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.4 Lakhs - 15.8 Lakhs or the Kia Sonet priced between ₹7.3 Lakhs - 14.09 Lakhs.

Venue HX 5 Diesel 1.5L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Knight Edition Specs & Features

The Venue HX 5 Diesel 1.5L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Knight Edition has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Cabin-Boot Access, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Speed, Clock, Child Safety Lock and Speed Sensing Door Lock.

Hyundai Venue HX 5 Diesel 1.5L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Knight Edition Price

Venue HX 5 Diesel 1.5L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Knight Edition

₹13.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,11,800
RTO
1,50,975
Insurance
54,940
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,18,215
EMI@28,334/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hyundai Venue HX 5 Diesel 1.5L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Knight Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
U2 1.5-litre CRDi
Driving Range
944.5 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged (Variable Geometry)
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Steel (195/65R15), Located in Boot
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
190 mm (unladen)
Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm
Height
1665 mm
Width
1800 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
447 L
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
No
Remote Air Purifier Operation
No
Remote Engine Start/Stop
No
Emergency Call Button
No
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Vehicle Tracking Via App
No

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Purifier
No
Air Conditioner
Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Rear AC vents
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Names
No

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Gear
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear Door Pockets
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front Only

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years / Unlimited Kms

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
6 Speakers
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
10.25" HD Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Ventilated Seats
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear Headrests
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
No
Hyundai Venue HX 5 Diesel 1.5L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Knight Edition EMI
EMI25,500 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
11,86,393
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
11,86,393
Interest Amount
3,43,620
Payable Amount
15,30,013

Hyundai Venue other Variants

Venue HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT

₹9.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,99,900
RTO
64,993
Insurance
43,461
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,08,854
EMI@19,535/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Venue HX 4 1.2 Petrol MT

₹10.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,89,900
RTO
74,293
Insurance
46,774
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,11,467
EMI@21,740/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 2 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT

₹10.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,89,900
RTO
74,293
Insurance
46,774
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,11,467
EMI@21,740/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 1.2 Petrol MT

₹10.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,34,900
RTO
77,443
Insurance
48,430
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,61,273
EMI@22,811/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Knight Edition

₹11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,69,800
RTO
79,886
Insurance
49,714
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,99,900
EMI@23,641/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 2 1.5 Diesel MT

₹11.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,79,900
RTO
97,741
Insurance
50,086
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,28,227
EMI@24,250/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT

₹11.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,89,400
RTO
81,258
Insurance
43,693
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,14,851
EMI@23,962/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 Plus 1.2 Petrol MT

₹11.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,900
RTO
81,993
Insurance
50,822
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,33,215
EMI@24,357/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6 1.2 Petrol MT

₹12.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,42,900
RTO
1,16,290
Insurance
52,404
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,12,094
EMI@26,053/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6 1.2 Petrol MT Dual Tone

₹12.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,60,900
RTO
1,18,090
Insurance
53,067
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,32,557
EMI@26,492/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 1.5 Diesel MT

₹12.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,78,900
RTO
1,46,862
Insurance
53,729
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,79,991
EMI@27,512/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6 T 1.2 Petrol MT

₹12.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,80,400
RTO
1,20,040
Insurance
53,784
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,54,724
EMI@26,969/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 1.0 Turbo DCT Petrol

₹12.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,81,900
RTO
1,20,190
Insurance
46,935
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,49,525
EMI@26,857/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6T Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual

₹12.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,88,300
RTO
1,20,830
Insurance
54,075
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,63,705
EMI@27,162/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6 T 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone

₹12.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,98,400
RTO
1,21,840
Insurance
54,447
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,75,187
EMI@27,409/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6T Petrol 1.2L 5 Speed Manual Knight Edition

₹12.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,03,200
RTO
1,22,320
Insurance
54,624
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,80,644
EMI@27,526/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 5 1.5 Diesel AT

₹13.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,73,400
RTO
1,58,675
Insurance
57,207
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,89,782
EMI@29,872/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT

₹13.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,90,700
RTO
1,31,070
Insurance
50,749
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,73,019
EMI@29,512/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6 1.0 Turbo DCT Petrol

₹13.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,07,800
RTO
1,32,780
Insurance
51,348
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,92,428
EMI@29,929/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 1.0 Turbo MT Petrol Dual Tone

₹13.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,08,700
RTO
1,32,870
Insurance
51,380
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,93,450
EMI@29,951/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 6 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone

₹14.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,25,800
RTO
1,34,580
Insurance
51,979
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,12,859
EMI@30,368/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 7 1.5 Diesel MT

₹14.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,61,100
RTO
1,69,638
Insurance
60,435
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,91,673
EMI@32,062/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 7 1.5 Diesel MT Dual Tone

₹15.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,79,100
RTO
1,71,888
Insurance
61,097
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,12,585
EMI@32,511/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 1.0 Turbo DCT Petrol

₹14.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,94,700
RTO
1,41,470
Insurance
54,394
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,91,064
EMI@32,049/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone

₹15.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,12,700
RTO
1,43,270
Insurance
55,025
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,11,495
EMI@32,488/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹16.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,69,900
RTO
1,83,238
Insurance
64,439
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,18,077
EMI@34,779/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 8 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Knight Edition

₹16.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,84,800
RTO
1,85,100
Insurance
64,987
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,35,387
EMI@35,151/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 1.0 Turbo DCT Petrol

₹16.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,56,200
RTO
1,57,620
Insurance
60,056
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,74,376
EMI@35,989/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 Petrol 1.0L Turbo Automatic (DCT)

₹16.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,64,100
RTO
1,58,410
Insurance
60,333
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,83,343
EMI@36,182/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone

₹16.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,74,200
RTO
1,59,420
Insurance
60,687
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,94,807
EMI@36,428/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 Petrol 1.0L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Knight Edition

₹17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,79,000
RTO
1,59,900
Insurance
60,855
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,00,255
EMI@36,545/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 1.5 Diesel AT

₹18.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,51,100
RTO
2,09,888
Insurance
71,107
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,32,595
EMI@39,390/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹18.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,64,000
RTO
2,11,500
Insurance
71,582
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,47,582
EMI@39,712/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Venue HX 10 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone

₹18.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,69,100
RTO
2,12,138
Insurance
71,770
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,53,508
EMI@39,839/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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