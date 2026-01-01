|Engine
|1493 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Venue HX 5 Diesel 1.5L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Knight Edition, equipped with a U2 1.5-litre CRDi and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹13.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Venue offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Venue HX 5 Diesel 1.5L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Knight Edition is available in 8 colour options: Dragon Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Hazel Blue, Mystic Sapphire, Abyss Black, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Hazel Blue With Abyss Black Roof.
The Venue HX 5 Diesel 1.5L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Knight Edition is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.
In the Venue's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.4 Lakhs - 15.8 Lakhs or the Kia Sonet priced between ₹7.3 Lakhs - 14.09 Lakhs.
The Venue HX 5 Diesel 1.5L Turbo 6 Speed Manual Knight Edition has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Cabin-Boot Access, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Speed, Clock, Child Safety Lock and Speed Sensing Door Lock.