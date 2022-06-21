Home > New Cars > Hyundai > Aura > Hyundai Aura On Road Price in Shimla

Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura Price List, Specifications and Features

E 1.2 Petrol

1197 cc | 82 bhp |

₹ 6.59 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
599,900
RTO
22,997
Insurance
35,482
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
658,879
Specifications Features
Length
3995
Wheelbase
2450
Height
1520
Width
1680
Steering Adjustment
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
No
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
No
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Rear Wiper
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch - Up
No
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
777
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14
Bootspace
402
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
37
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
No
USB Compatibility
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Dual Tone Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Hyundai Aura FAQ's

The on-road price of Hyundai Aura E 1.2 Petrol in Delhi is Rs 658,879.

The RTO Charges for the Hyundai Aura E 1.2 Petrol in Delhi is Rs 22,997.

In Delhi, the insurance charges for the Hyundai Aura E 1.2 Petrol will be Rs 35,482.

The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Hyundai Aura base variant in Delhi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 599,900, RTO - Rs. 22,997, Insurance - Rs. 35,482, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Hyundai Aura in Delhi is Rs. 658,879.

Top model of Hyundai Aura is Hyundai Aura SX Plus 1.2 AMT CRDi and the on road price in Delhi is Rs. 1,020,405.

The on-road price of the top variant of Hyundai Aura is Rs. 1,020,405. Hyundai Aura is offered in 11.0 variants - the base model is Hyundai Aura E 1.2 Petrol and the top variant is Hyundai Aura SX Plus 1.2 AMT CRDi which comes at a price tag of Rs. 1,020,405.

The on-road price of Hyundai Aura in Delhi starts at Rs. 658,879 and goes upto Rs. 1,020,405. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.

EMI for the base variant of the Hyundai Aura in Delhi will be Rs. 10,269. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5 year loan term.

EMI for the base variant of the Hyundai Aura in Delhi will be Rs. 10,269. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

Locate Hyundai Dealers in Delhi

Dev Bhoomi Hyundai

mapicon
Plot No 104 D, Industrial Area,shoghi,shimla,, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh 171219
phoneicon
+91 - 7018988332

