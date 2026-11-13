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Z9 GTPriceRangeSpecifications
Denza Z9 GT Front Left View
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Denza Z9 GT AWD

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1.79 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Z9 GT AWD

Z9 GT AWD Prices

The Z9 GT AWD, featuring a 122.49 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 670 km, is priced at ₹1.79 Crore (ex-showroom).

Z9 GT AWD Range

The Z9 GT AWD delivers a claimed single-charge range of 670 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Z9 GT AWD Colours

The Z9 GT AWD is available in 3 colour options: Fjord Green, Obsidian Black, Rime Gold.

Z9 GT AWD Battery & Range

The Z9 GT AWD is powered by a 122.49 kWh battery pack that allows for 670 km of claimed range per charge. The motor makes 850 kW and 1210 Nm of torque.

Z9 GT AWD Specs & Features

The Z9 GT AWD has Location Based Services, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heads Up Display (HUD), Rain-sensing Wipers, Glove Box Lamp, Air Purifier, Air Conditioner, Anti-glare Mirrors, Cruise Control and Heater.

Denza Z9 GT AWD Price

Z9 GT AWD

₹1.79 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,56,80,000
RTO
16,22,000
Insurance
6,31,809
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,79,34,309
EMI@3,85,478/mo
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Denza Z9 GT AWD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
e3 Platform, Cell-to-Body (CTB), V2L function, Regenerative braking, 11kW AC charging port & box, Simulated drive sound, Crab Walk (Max 8.5 Degree), Pencil Compass Turn (360 Degree)
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
1210 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
1139.8 bhp
Fuel Type
Electric
Battery Capacity
122.49 kWh
Electric Motor
Tri-Motor
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.7 seconds
Driving Range
670 km
Motor Power
850 kW
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
850 kW / 1210 Nm
Max Speed
270 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.35 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
255/45 R20 108Y
Wheels
Alloy
Steering Type
Electric Power Assisted
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link with DiSus-A Dual Chamber Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with DiSus-A Dual Chamber Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
275/40 R20 109Y

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5180 mm
Wheelbase
3125 mm
Height
1490 mm
Width
1990 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
495 Litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Seater
Doors
5 Doors

Mobile Application Features

Location Based Services
Yes
Phone app
Yes (Connected Phone Services, Bluetooth Key & NFC Key)

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree View
Air Purifier
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Drive Modes Count
5 Modes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Digital
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
8-Way + Lumbar + Thigh + Headrest) & Rear (2-Way + Power Recline

Locks & Security

Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Yes (Active Air-Vent, Active Spoiler, Dual Tail Wing)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Yes (Panoramic Glass Sunroof with Electric Slide)

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Yes (Electrically Adjustable, Heated, Retractable with Position Memory & Reverse Tilt)
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Flush / Pop-out Electric Soft-Close (Suction) & Intelligent Electric Powered Doors
Interior Door Handles
Illuminated (Multi-color gradient ambient lighting with music rhythm - door handle)
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Open/Close, Remote Open/Close & AR Projection Tailgate Opener
One Touch - Up
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes (Multi-color Gradient Ambient Lighting with Music Rhythm on Door Handles)
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, DiLink Ecosystem, 4G Network, Connected Phone Services
Head Unit Size
17.3 inches
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes (Bluetooth Audio & Bluetooth Key)
Speakers
20
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
17.3"
USB Compatibility
Yes (2x USB-C Front Centre Console, 2x USB-C Rear)
Display
Digital
Voice Command
Yes

Off Road Capabilities

Welded Tow Hooks
Tow Hook Included

Telematics

Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes

Safety

Airbags
9 Airbags (Dual Front, Front Side, Rear Side, Curtain, Dual Front Far-Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
8-Way Power Adjustment, 4-Way Power Lumbar, 2-Way Power Thigh Support, Side Wing Active Bolster, Power Headrest & Memory
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2-Way Power Adjustment, Power Reclining, Manual Headrest Adjustment & Boss Button
Ventilated Seats
Front & Rear
Interior Colours
3 Themes: Dark Chocolate + Red Velvet, Dark Chocolate + Perg Beige, Full Black (Black Suede with Yellow Stitching)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench with Power-Adjustable Heated, Ventilated & Massage Outer Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Ventilated Seat Type
Front &n Rear
Head-rests
Front &n Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8-Way Power Adjustment, 4-Way Power Lumbar, 2-Way Power Thigh Support, Power Headrest, Memory & Boss Button
Driver Armrest
Yes
Denza Z9 GT AWD EMI
EMI3,46,930 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,61,40,878
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,61,40,878
Interest Amount
46,74,947
Payable Amount
2,08,15,825

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