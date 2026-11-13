The Z9 GT AWD, featuring a 122.49 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 670 km, is priced at ₹1.79 Crore (ex-showroom).
The Z9 GT AWD delivers a claimed single-charge range of 670 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Z9 GT AWD is available in 3 colour options: Fjord Green, Obsidian Black, Rime Gold.
The Z9 GT AWD is powered by a 122.49 kWh battery pack that allows for 670 km of claimed range per charge. The motor makes 850 kW and 1210 Nm of torque.
The Z9 GT AWD has Location Based Services, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heads Up Display (HUD), Rain-sensing Wipers, Glove Box Lamp, Air Purifier, Air Conditioner, Anti-glare Mirrors, Cruise Control and Heater.