The lowest price
BYD eMAX 7 on road price in Madurai starts from Rs. 28.15 Lakhs.
The on road price for BYD eMAX 7 top variant goes up to Rs. 31.46 Lakhs in Madurai.
The lowest price model is BYD eMAX 7 Premium 6 STR and the most priced model is BYD eMAX 7 Superior 7 STR.
Visit your nearest
BYD eMAX 7 dealers and showrooms in Madurai for best offers.
BYD eMAX 7 on road price breakup in Madurai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BYD eMAX 7 is mainly compared to Maruti Suzuki Invicto which starts at Rs. 25.21 Lakhs in Madurai, BYD e6 which starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh in Madurai and MG Euniq 7 starting at Rs. 30 Lakhs in Madurai.
Variants On-Road Price BYD eMAX 7 Premium 6 STR ₹ 28.15 Lakhs BYD eMAX 7 Premium 7 STR ₹ 28.78 Lakhs BYD eMAX 7 Superior 6 STR ₹ 30.84 Lakhs BYD eMAX 7 Superior 7 STR ₹ 31.46 Lakhs
