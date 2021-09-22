Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha RayZR 125 on road price in East Godavari starts from Rs. 84,320.
The on road price for Yamaha RayZR 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 88,000 in East Godavari.
The lowest price
Yamaha RayZR 125 on road price in East Godavari starts from Rs. 84,320.
The on road price for Yamaha RayZR 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 88,000 in East Godavari.
The lowest price model is Yamaha RayZR 125 Drum and the most priced model is Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha RayZR 125 dealers and showrooms in East Godavari for best offers.
Yamaha RayZR 125 on road price breakup in East Godavari includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha RayZR 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in East Godavari, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in East Godavari and Everve Motors Everve EF1 starting at Rs. 90,000 in East Godavari.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha RayZR 125 Drum ₹ 84,320 Yamaha RayZR 125 Disc ₹ 87,650 Yamaha RayZR 125 Street Rally ₹ 92,970 Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum ₹ 88,000
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price