Yamaha R15S on road price in Sirmaur starts from Rs. 1.88 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha R15S on road price in Sirmaur starts from Rs. 1.88 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha R15S dealers and showrooms in Sirmaur for best offers. Yamaha R15S on road price breakup in Sirmaur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha R15S is mainly compared to Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z which starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs in Sirmaur, Yamaha MT-15 V2 which starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs in Sirmaur and CFMoto 250NK starting at Rs. 1.75 Lakhs in Sirmaur. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha R15S STD ₹ 1.88 Lakhs