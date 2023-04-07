Yamaha R15S on road price in Gaya starts from Rs. 1.97 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha R15S on road price in Gaya starts from Rs. 1.97 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha R15S dealers and showrooms in Gaya for best offers.
Yamaha R15S on road price breakup in Gaya includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha R15S is mainly compared to Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z which starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs in Gaya, Yamaha MT-15 V2 which starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs in Gaya and Super Soco TS Street Hunter starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Gaya.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha R15S STD ₹ 1.97 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price