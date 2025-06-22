Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price in Budaun starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid dealers and showrooms in Budaun for best offers. Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price breakup in Budaun includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is mainly compared to Yamaha FZ-X which starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs in Budaun, Yamaha FZS FI V4 which starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs in Budaun and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Budaun.

Variants On-Road Price Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD ₹ 1.61 Lakhs