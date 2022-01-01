Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price in Latehar starts from Rs. 1.85 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price in Latehar starts from Rs. 1.85 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer 250 dealers and showrooms in Latehar for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price breakup in Latehar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 ₹ 1.85 Lakhs