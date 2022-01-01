Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price in Jhajjar starts from Rs. 1.93 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price in Jhajjar starts from Rs. 1.93 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer 250 dealers and showrooms in Jhajjar for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price breakup in Jhajjar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 ₹ 1.93 Lakhs