Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price in Dharmapuri starts from Rs. 1.95 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price in Dharmapuri starts from Rs. 1.95 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer 250 dealers and showrooms in Dharmapuri for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price breakup in Dharmapuri includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 ₹ 1.95 Lakhs