Suzuki Avenis on road price in Lohardaga starts from Rs. 99,800.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki Avenis dealers and showrooms in Lohardaga for best offers.
Suzuki Avenis on road price breakup in Lohardaga includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Suzuki Avenis is mainly compared to Honda Dio which starts at Rs. 70,211 in Lohardaga, Yamaha RayZR 125 which starts at Rs. 69,860 in Lohardaga and Hero Xoom 110 starting at Rs. 69,684 in Lohardaga.
Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Avenis Sporty Ride Connect Edition ₹ 99,800
