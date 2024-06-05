Launched in Mar 2024
Category Average: 90.45 kmph
SSeagun: 85.0 kmph
Category Average: 140.77 km
SSeagun: 150.0 km
Category Average: 4.01 hrs
SSeagun: 5.0 hrs
Category Average: 3.85 kwh
SSeagun: 3.5 kwh
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Battery Capacity
|3.5 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|150 km
|Charging Time
|3-7 Hours
Seeka SSeagun
₹1.52 Lakhs*
₹1.5 Lakhs*
₹1.6 Lakhs*
₹1.37 Lakhs*
₹1.63 Lakhs*
₹1.69 Lakhs*
₹1.71 Lakhs*
₹1.3 Lakhs*
₹1.74 Lakhs*
₹1.21 Lakhs*
₹1.81 Lakhs*
Charging Time
3-7 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
2 Hours 50 min
Charging Time
3 Hours 20 Minutes
Charging Time
3-7 Hrs.
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
40 min
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hours
Range
150 km
Range
180 km
Range
129 km
Range
150 km
Range
201 km
Range
140 km
Range
140 km
Range
100 km
Range
125 km
Range
80-150 km
Range
130 km
Motor Power
4000 W
Motor Power
9000 W
Motor Power
6.37 kW
Motor Power
5000 W
Motor Power
5000 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
10 kW
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
3 kW
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
