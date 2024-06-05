SSeagunPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Seeka SSeagun
View all Images

SEEKA SSeagun

Launched in Mar 2024

4.0
1 Review
₹1.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SSeagun Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 90.45 kmph

SSeagun: 85.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 140.77 km

SSeagun: 150.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.01 hrs

SSeagun: 5.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 3.85 kwh

SSeagun: 3.5 kwh

SSeagun Specs and Features

About Seeka SSeagun

Seeka SSeagun Variants
Seeka SSeagun price starts at ₹ 1.52 Lakhs
1 Variant Available
STD₹1.52 Lakhs*
85 kmph
150 km
Seat Type: Split
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 3.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Seeka SSeagun Images

Seeka SSeagun Specifications and Features

Body TypeSports Bikes
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh
Charging PointYes
HeadlightLED
Range150 km
Charging Time3-7 Hours
SSeagun specs and features

Seeka SSeagun comparison with similar bikes

Seeka SSeagun
Tork Motors Kratos
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
Kabira Mobility KM 4000
Kabira Mobility KM 3000
Seeka SBolt
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
Matter Aera
Revolt Motors RV400
Rowwet Trono
₹1.52 Lakhs*
₹1.5 Lakhs*
₹1.6 Lakhs*
₹1.37 Lakhs*
₹1.63 Lakhs*
₹1.69 Lakhs*
₹1.71 Lakhs*
₹1.3 Lakhs*
₹1.74 Lakhs*
₹1.21 Lakhs*
₹1.81 Lakhs*
Charging Time
3-7 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
2 Hours 50 min
Charging Time
3 Hours 20 Minutes
Charging Time
3-7 Hrs.
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
40 min
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hours
Range
150 km
Range
180 km
Range
129 km
Range
150 km
Range
201 km
Range
140 km
Range
140 km
Range
100 km
Range
125 km
Range
80-150 km
Range
130 km
Motor Power
4000 W
Motor Power
9000 W
Motor Power
6.37 kW
Motor Power
5000 W
Motor Power
5000 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
10 kW
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
3 kW
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Seeka Bikes

Seeka Bikes

Seeka SSeagun EMI

STD
85 kmph | 150 km
₹ 1.52 Lakhs*
STD
85 kmph | 150 km
₹1.52 Lakhs*
EMI ₹2462.4/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Seeka SSeagun User Reviews & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
0
Superb bike and unique design
It was a good experience going to see such a bike in electric model and very safety and comfort ride.By: Muralidhar Modala (Jun 5, 2024)
