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Cars & Bikes Auto News Haryana Offers 100% Motor Vehicle Tax Waiver On Evs Up To 30 Lakh

Haryana offers 100% motor vehicle tax waiver on EVs up to 30 lakh

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 26 Aug 2026, 14:43 pm
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  • Haryana now offers a 100% motor vehicle tax waiver on new EVs priced up to 30 lakh, while costlier electric vehicles get a 50% exemption. The benefit applies across key EV segments.

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Haryana has introduced a new tax exemption for electric vehicles, with eligible EVs now able to register without paying motor vehicle tax. The new provision came into effect on August 21, 2026.

Full tax waiver for EVs up to 30 lakh

Under the policy, new battery-operated electric vehicles priced up to 30 lakh, based on their ex-showroom price, are eligible for a 100 per cent exemption from motor vehicle tax at the time of registration. The benefit covers electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers. Electric vehicles priced above 30 lakh are also covered under the new policy, but receive a lower benefit. These vehicles are eligible for a 50 per cent exemption on motor vehicle tax.

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The exemption applies to EVs purchased and registered in Haryana. Vehicles bought in other states do not qualify for the motor vehicle tax benefit when they are subsequently registered in Haryana, according to officials. The Haryana Cabinet had approved the 100 per cent exemption for EVs costing up to 30 lakh in July. The decision covers pure battery-electric vehicles across the two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler segments.

New rules replace earlier 20% rebate

The new structure replaces the earlier 20 per cent rebate available on motor vehicle tax for eligible EVs. The state has also retained the existing 20 per cent rebate for CNG vehicles. The benefit can result in a sizeable reduction in the registration cost of an electric vehicle. In Gurgaon, the first vehicles registered under the new system included a Mahindra BE 6, whose owner reportedly saved 2.45 lakh in motor vehicle tax, and a Tata Tiago EV, which received a tax benefit of 81,120.

The new exemption comes as Haryana continues to implement measures aimed at increasing the adoption of cleaner vehicles. It also comes ahead of phased restrictions on the registration of certain light goods vehicles in parts of Delhi-NCR, including Gurgaon and Faridabad, where cleaner powertrains will be required from July 2027.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 26 Aug 2026, 14:43 pm IST
TAGS: haryana motor vehicle tax haryana ev road tax

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