HT Auto

Royal Enfield Scram 440 On Road Price in Haridwar

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Front Right Side
1/17
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Left Side View
2/17
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Rear Left View
3/17
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Right Side View
4/17
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Rear View
5/17
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Discbreak View
View all Images
6/17
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.08 - 2.15 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Haridwar
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Scram 440 Price in Haridwar

Royal Enfield Scram 440 on road price in Haridwar starts from Rs. 2.46 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Scram 440 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.54 Lakhs in Haridwar. Royal Enfield Scram 440 comes with a

VariantsOn-Road Price
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Trail₹ 2.46 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Force₹ 2.54 Lakhs
...Read More

Royal Enfield Scram 440 Variant Wise Price List in Haridwar

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Trail

₹2.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
443 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,08,000
RTO
18,140
Insurance
20,248
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Haridwar)
2,46,388
EMI@5,296/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Force

₹2.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
443 cc
Add to Compare
View breakup

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Royal Enfield Scram 440 Alternatives

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler

2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Scrambler Price in Haridwar
UPCOMING
Yezdi Motorcycles Streetfighter

Yezdi Motorcycles Streetfighter

2.29 - 2.4 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield Scram 440 News

Latest news on January 27, 2025: The new Scram 440 by Royal Enfield has similar styling to its predecessor and is offered in new colours as well.
Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today January 27, 2025: Planning to buy Royal Enfield Scram 440? Here's a breakdown of features across all variants
27 Jan 2025
The new Scram 440 by Royal Enfield has similar styling to its predecessor and is offered in new colours as well.
Planning to buy Royal Enfield Scram 440? Here's a breakdown of features across all variants
27 Jan 2025
The new Scram 440 by Royal Enfield has similar styling to its predecessor and is offered in new colours as well.
Royal Enfield Scram 440: Does it have what it takes to be the successor of the Scram 411?
25 Jan 2025
Royal Enfield Scram 440 borrows its design cues from the Scram 411.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 launched in India, priced at 2.08 lakh
23 Jan 2025
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. It offers five distinct colour schemes across two main variants and is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.08 lakh, ex-showroom.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 priced from 2.08 lakh: Variants and colour options detailed
23 Jan 2025
View all
 Royal Enfield Scram 440 News

Royal Enfield Scram 440 Videos

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 unveiled: First look at design, specs and engine
22 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 shared it's underpinnings with the Classic 350. Royal Enfield will announce the price of the motorcycle at the upcoming Motoverse Festival later this week.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 motorcycle breaks cover: First look
21 Nov 2024
Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
13 Aug 2024
View all
 

Royal Enfield Scram 440 FAQs

The on-road price of Royal Enfield Scram 440 Force in Haridwar is Rs. 2.54 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Scram 440 Force in Haridwar amount to Rs. 18,700, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Scram 440 in Haridwar is Rs. 4,996.
The insurance charges for Royal Enfield Scram 440 Force in Haridwar are Rs. 20,396, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.57 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Aprilia Tuono 457

Aprilia Tuono 457

3.95 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Honda NX200

Honda NX200

1.68 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Versys 1100

Kawasaki Versys 1100

12.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Honda Shine 125

Honda Shine 125

84,493 - 89,245
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

14.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Yamaha MT-09

Yamaha MT-09

11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Ducati DesertX 2025

Ducati DesertX 2025

21.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details