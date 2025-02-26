Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs Suzuki V-Strom SX vs Yezdi Adventure: Specifications compared

Royal Enfield recently launched the Scram 440 in the Indian market. It replaces the Scram 411 that was on sale till now. The brand has discontinued its 411 cc engine and now only the 440 cc will be available for the Scram. The engine is not the only thing that is new. In fact, the brand upgraded several things along with the Scram 440.

At its price point, the Scram 440 goes against the Suzuki V-Strom SX and the Yezdi Adventure. So, here is a quick comparison between the three motorcycles.

Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs Suzuki V-Strom SX vs Yezdi Adventure: Specifications

The Scram 440 uses an upgraded 440 cc oil-cooled engine that puts out 25 bhp and 34 Nm. The V-Strom SX uses a 250 cc oil-cooled engine that produces 26 bhp and 22 Nm. Finally, there is the Yezdi Adventure that uses a 334 cc liquid-cooled engine that is tuned for 30 bhp and 29 Nm. All motorcycles get a 6-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs Suzuki V-Strom SX vs Yezdi Adventure: Kerb weight, Seat height and ground clearance

The Scram 440 weighs 196 kg which makes it heavier than the V-Strom SX which weighs just 167 kg. When compared, the Yezdi Adventure is the heaviest of them all at 198 kg.

The lowest and most accessible seat height is of the Scram 440 because it is not a tourer or an adventure tourer motorcycle. It measures just 795 mm. Then there is the Yezdi Adventure with a seat height of 815 mm. The highest seat height is of the V-Strom SX with a seat height of 835 mm.

Finally, there is the ground clearance. Being an adventure tourer, the Yezdi Adventure has the highest ground clearance of 220 mm. Then there is the V-Strom SX with ground clearance of 2055 mm whereas the Scram 440's ground clearance measures 200 mm which is also quite enough.

Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs Suzuki V-Strom SX vs Yezdi Adventure: Price

Royal Enfield Scram 440 costs ₹2.08 lakh ex-showroom, making it the most affordable motorcycle among the three. Then there is the Yezdi Adventure which is very close at ₹2.09 lakh. The most expensive out of the three is the Suzuki V-Strom SX with a price of ₹2.16 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

