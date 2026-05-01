Yezdi Scrambler vs Royal Enfield Scram 440: Specs, features and price comparison

With the debut of the Yezdi Scrambler in the Indian market, the entry-level scrambler space has become more interesting. Contending with the new entrant is the successor of the Royal Enfield Scram 411 , the Royal Enfield Scram 440 . Both aim at riders who want everyday usability with a more relaxed stance than a roadster , yet without the bulk of a full adventure bike. Let's take a look at how the two motorcycles separate themselves through engine character, dimensions, hardware and pricing:

Yezdi Scrambler vs Royal Enfield Scram 440: Pricing differences

The Yezdi Scrambler starts at ₹2 lakh and goes up to ₹2.09 lakh, making it the less expensive option here. Whereas at a slight premium, buyers can grab the Royal Enfield Scram 440, priced from ₹2.23 lakh to ₹2.31 lakh.

(All aforementioned pricing is ex-showroom)

On both motorcycles, price changes across the range are mostly linked to colours and wheel options rather than major hardware changes. Royal Enfield’s base Trail trim gets spoke wheels with tubed tyres, while higher variants add alloy wheels on select colours.

Yezdi Scrambler vs Royal Enfield Scram 440: Engine and performance

The Yezdi uses a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 30 bhp at 8,100 rpm and 30 Nm at 6,750 rpm. Even with the smaller engine, it delivers the higher peak power figure of the two.

Whereas Royal Enfield takes a different route with a torquier 443cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor making 25.7 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 34 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Its larger long-stroke setup is tuned more for stronger low and mid-range pulls. Both motorcycles come mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read : 2026 Keeway V302C vs Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 spec comparison: engine, features, price

Yezdi Scrambler vs Royal Enfield Scram 440: Size, weight and road presence

Yezdi lists the Scrambler at 174 kg wet weight without fuel, while Royal Enfield quotes a 196 kg kerb weight for the Scram 440. Since the two brands use different measurement standards, the actual gap is likely to be smaller once both bikes are fuelled. The updated Yezdi is also claimed to be 8 kg lighter than the previous version.

Seat height is 813 mm on the Yezdi and 795 mm on the Royal Enfield, which could make the Scram easier for shorter riders. The wheelbase measures 1403 mm on the Yezdi and 1460 mm on the Royal Enfield.

Fuel tank capacity stands at 12.5 litres for the Yezdi and 15 litres for the Scram 440, giving the Royal Enfield a likely range advantage.

Also Read : Planning to buy the 2026 Yezdi Scrambler? 5 facts you must know before spending your money

Yezdi Scrambler vs Royal Enfield Scram 440: Hardware and features

Both motorcycles use a 100/90-19 front tyre. At the rear, the Yezdi gets a wider 140/70-17 tyre, while the Royal Enfield uses a 120/90-17 unit.

Brakes include a 320 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc on the Yezdi, while the Scram 440 uses a 300 mm front disc and the same 240 mm rear disc.

The Yezdi continues with telescopic forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Royal Enfield uses telescopic forks with a monoshock and significantly more suspension travel.

Both bikes come with LED headlights, LED taillights and dual-channel ABS. The Royal Enfield uses bulb indicators. Bluetooth connectivity is missing on both. Yezdi gets an LCD, while Royal Enfield uses a digital-analogue cluster.

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