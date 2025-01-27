HT Auto
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Front Right Side
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Left Side View
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Rear Left View
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Right Side View
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Rear View
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Discbreak View
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Specifications

Royal Enfield Scram 440 starting price is Rs. 2,08,000 in India. Royal Enfield Scram 440 is available in 2 variant and Royal Enfield Scram 440 mileage is 35 kmpl.
2.08 - 2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Specs

Royal Enfield Scram 440 comes with 443 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Scram 440 starts at Rs. 2.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Royal Enfield Scram 440 sits ...Read More

Royal Enfield Scram 440 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Force
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15 L
Length
2165 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm
Height
1170 mm
Kerb Weight
196 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
840 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-120/90-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
25.42 PS @ 6250 rpm
Stroke
86 mm
Max Torque
34 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
443 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, air-cooled, fuel injection
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi Plates
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Half Duplex Split Cradle Frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm
Rear Suspension
Telescopic, 41mm forks, 190 mm

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 8AH
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Royal Enfield Scram 440 News

Latest news on January 27, 2025: The new Scram 440 by Royal Enfield has similar styling to its predecessor and is offered in new colours as well.
Royal Enfield Scram 440: Does it have what it takes to be the successor of the Scram 411?
25 Jan 2025
Royal Enfield Scram 440 borrows its design cues from the Scram 411.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 launched in India, priced at 2.08 lakh
23 Jan 2025
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. It offers five distinct colour schemes across two main variants and is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.08 lakh, ex-showroom.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 priced from 2.08 lakh: Variants and colour options detailed
23 Jan 2025
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Variants & Price List

Royal Enfield Scram 440 price starts at ₹ 2.08 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Scram 440 comes in 2 variants. Royal Enfield Scram 440's top variant is Force.

Trail
2.08 Lakhs*
443 cc
25.42 PS
Force
2.15 Lakhs*
443 cc
25.42 PS
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

