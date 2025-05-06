Royal Enfield Scram 440 sales temporarily suspended over faulty engine component

Royal Enfield has temporary stopped sales for its new Scram 440 motorcycle, just a few weeks after launch. The Royal Enfield Scram 440 was launched in November last year, priced from ₹2.08 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. But sales only began in January this year. However, the bike has now been pulled off the shelves after what appears to be a faulty component in the engine.

Royal Enfield Scram 440: Stalling Issue

HT Auto understands that the issue is related to the engine, wherein it fails to restart after being turned off. The issue pertains to a select component called the “Woodruff key", which connects the rotating parts to shafts and is located within the magneto assembly.

The new Scram 440 is based on the Scram 411 but gets a bigger engine, alloy wheels, a 6th gear and several other upgrades

We reached out to Royal Enfield, and a statement from the company read, “We are currently experiencing a delay in the deliveries of the Scram 440. Our teams are actively working to resolve the situation and expect to resume deliveries soon."

Royal Enfield Scram 440 Issue: Rectification

The issue has reportedly affected only a small number of Royal Enfield Scram 440 units that were initially delivered to customers. The company is said to have dispatched the new component to be replaced in customer bikes. Meanwhile, sales of the Scram 440 remain closed till the issue has been resolved. The company did not disclose when it plans to resume bookings and deliveries for the Scram 440 but expect the same to resume from next month onwards.

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 was one of the major new launches from the brand at Motoverse 2024, its annual motorcycle festival. The bike is an evolved version of the Scram 411, using the same long-stroke motor, albeit in a bored-out avatar. The new 443 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled mill churns out 24.6 bhp and 34 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is also available with alloy wheels this time, apart from the new colour options. The Scram 440 was seen as the brand’s entry tool into the adventure space, especially with the Himalayan moving up in displacement and pricing.

