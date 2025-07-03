HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Scram 440 Back On Sale After Brief Hiatus, Bookings Re Open

Royal Enfield Scram 440 back on sale after brief hiatus, bookings re-open

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 03 Jul 2025, 13:45 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Sales for the Royal Enfield Scram 440 were temporarily stopped earlier this year due to a faulty engine component, which would stall the bike mid-ride. The bike would fail to start after.

Royal Enfield Scram 440
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 sales were stopped earlier this year but the model is now back on the showroom floor at dealerships
Royal Enfield Scram 440
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 sales were stopped earlier this year but the model is now back on the showroom floor at dealerships
View Personalised Offers on
Royal Enfield Scram 440 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Royal Enfield has re-opened order books for the new Scram 440 in India, after sales were stopped a few months ago. The new Royal Enfield Scram 440 was launched in January this year as a replacement to the Scram 411. While the model witnessed several improvements over its predecessor, including a bigger and more powerful engine, several issues with the bike forced the makers to stop sales for sometime.

Royal Enfield Scram 440: Bookings Re-Open

The issue was related to a faulty engine component on the Royal Enfield Scram 440. The component, the ‘Woodruff key’, which connects the rotating parts to shafts and is located within the magneto assembly, needed to be replaced. Due to the issue, the motorcycle would fail to start after stalling in the middle of the ride. The issue was evident in some of the early bikes dispatched to customers. Royal Enfield then decided to suspend sales when the deliveries were still in their infancy, till the issue was resolved.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Scram 440 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Scram 440
Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 2.08 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler
Engine Icon334.0 cc Mileage Icon32.04 kmpl
₹ 2.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure
Engine Icon334 cc
₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Cb350 Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda CB350 Cruiser
Engine Icon350 cc
₹ 2.30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Jawa 350 (HT Auto photo)
Jawa 350
Engine Icon334 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 1.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Engine Icon334 cc Mileage Icon28.53 kmpl
₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Royal Enfield Scram 440 sales temporarily suspended over faulty engine component

Royal Enfield Scram 440
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets several improvements over its predecessor including alloy, a new LED headlamp, and a more powerful engine
Royal Enfield Scram 440
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets several improvements over its predecessor including alloy, a new LED headlamp, and a more powerful engine

RE dealerships have begun accepting bookings for the Scram 440, while test rides have also commenced at select outlets. That said, Royal Enfield is yet to officially announce the return of its motorcycle. Sources suggest that the issue has now been resolved, making the path clear for the Scram’s return.

Royal Enfield Scram 440: Specs & Prices

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 is based on the same platform as the older Himalayan 411 and Scram 411. It gets a bigger and bored-put 443 air and oil-cooled engine tuned for 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm of peak torque. RE introduced more power to the Scram and also gave the bike a 6-speed gearbox, making the bike better-equipped to handle highway speeds.

Also Watch: Royal Enfield Scram 440 unveiled | India launch in January 2025 | First Look | Motoverse 2024

With the new Himalayan 450 moving up in displacement and pricing, the Scram 440 aims to address those customers looking for an entry-tool in the adventure motorcycling segment. The bike competes against the Triumph Scrambler 400 X and Yezdi Scrambler in this space. Prices for the Royal Enfield Scram 440 start from 2.08 lakh, going up to 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 03 Jul 2025, 13:45 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Scram 440 Royal Enfield Scram 440 Royal Enfield bikes

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.