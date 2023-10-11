Royal Enfield Meteor 350 on road price in Kullu starts from Rs. 2.16 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Meteor 350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.22 Lakhs in Kullu. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 on road price in Kullu starts from Rs. 2.16 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Meteor 350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.22 Lakhs in Kullu. The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Stellar. Visit your nearest Royal Enfield Meteor 350 dealers and showrooms in Kullu for best offers. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 on road price breakup in Kullu includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is mainly compared to Jawa 350 which starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs in Kullu, Royal Enfield Classic 350 which starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs in Kullu and Hero Mavrick 440 starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Kullu. Variants On-Road Price Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball ₹ 2.16 Lakhs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Stellar ₹ 2.22 Lakhs