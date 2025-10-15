Royal Enfield Classic 650 on road price in Balurghat starts from Rs. 3.86 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Classic 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 4 Lakhs in Balurghat. The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Classic 650 Hotrod and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Classic 650 Chrome. Visit your nearest Royal Enfield Classic 650 dealers and showrooms in Balurghat for best offers. Royal Enfield Classic 650 on road price breakup in Balurghat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Royal Enfield Classic 650 is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 which starts at Rs. 3.03 Lakhs in Balurghat, Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 which starts at Rs. 3.64 Lakhs in Balurghat and Royal Enfield Bullet 650 starting at Rs. 3 Lakhs in Balurghat.