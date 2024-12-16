HT Auto

Royal Enfield Classic 350 On Road Price in Jagdalpur

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Front Left Side
1/19
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Front Right Side
2/19
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Right Side View
3/19
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Front View
4/19
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Handle Bar View
5/19
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Headlight
View all Images
6/19
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.93 - 2.3 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Jagdalpur
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Classic 350 Price in Jagdalpur

Royal Enfield Classic 350 on road price in Jagdalpur starts from Rs. 2.12 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Classic 350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.30 Lakhs in Jagdalpur. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch₹ 2.12 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Halcyon₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage₹ 2.26 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage Premium₹ 2.30 Lakhs
...Read More

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Variant Wise Price List in Jagdalpur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Redditch

₹2.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
349.34 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,93,080
RTO
13,515
Insurance
5,502
On-Road Price in Raipur
(Price not available in Jagdalpur)
2,12,097
EMI@4,559/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Halcyon

₹2.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
349.34 cc
View breakup

Heritage

₹2.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
349 cc
View breakup

Heritage Premium

₹2.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
349 cc
View breakup
View more Variants

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.35 - 2.38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Goan Classic 350 Price in Jagdalpur
Jawa 350

Jawa 350

1.99 - 2.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
350 Price in Jagdalpur
UPCOMING
Honda CB350 Cruiser

Honda CB350 Cruiser

2.3 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

1.98 - 2.06 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Roadster Price in Jagdalpur
Honda CB350

Honda CB350

2.1 - 2.13 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
CB350 Price in Jagdalpur
Jawa 42

Jawa 42

1.73 - 1.98 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
42 Price in Jagdalpur

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350 News

The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 shares it's underpinnings with the Classic 350.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa Perak: Specs, features and price compared. Check details
16 Dec 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber: Which bobber is right for you
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is the newest bobber to go on sale in the mass-market space
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 launched: Most expensive 350 cc RE. Here's what it gets
24 Nov 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Nov 23: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 launch, Ather electric scooters get 8-year warranty
24 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is the newest bobber to go on sale in the mass-market space
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 bobber launched in India, priced at 2.35 lakh
23 Nov 2024
View all
 Royal Enfield Classic 350 News

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Videos

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 shared it's underpinnings with the Classic 350. Royal Enfield will announce the price of the motorcycle at the upcoming Motoverse Festival later this week.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 motorcycle breaks cover: First look
21 Nov 2024
Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
13 Aug 2024
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 unveiled: First look at design, specs and engine
22 Nov 2024
View all
 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 FAQs

The on-road price of Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage Premium in Jagdalpur is Rs. 2.30 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage Premium in Jagdalpur amount to Rs. 14,280, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Jagdalpur is Rs. 4,301.
The insurance charges for Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage Premium in Jagdalpur are Rs. 12,120, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.2 - 1.27 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

13.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Vida V2

Vida V2

96,000 - 1.35 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Lectrix NDuro

Lectrix NDuro

84,999 - 94,999
Check Latest Offers
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

LML Star

LML Star

1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
SYM Joymax Z 300

SYM Joymax Z 300

3.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details