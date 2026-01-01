hamburger icon
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Front Left View
1/10
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Front View
2/10
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Left View
3/10
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Rear Left View
4/10
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Right View
5/10
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Front Right View
6/10

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Battalion Black

1.86 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Key Specs
Engine349 cc
Bullet 350 Battalion Black

Bullet 350 Battalion Black Prices

The Bullet 350 Battalion Black, is listed at ₹1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Bullet 350 Battalion Black Mileage

All variants of the Bullet 350 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Bullet 350 Battalion Black Colours

The Bullet 350 Battalion Black is available in 7 colour options: Standard Maroon, Military Red, Military Silver Black, Black Gold, Standard Black, Military Black, Military Silver Red.

Bullet 350 Battalion Black Engine and Transmission

The Bullet 350 Battalion Black is powered by a 349 cc engine.

Bullet 350 Battalion Black vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Bullet 350 's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 priced between ₹1.38 Lakhs - 1.67 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Classic 350 priced between ₹1.83 Lakhs - 2.18 Lakhs.

Bullet 350 Battalion Black Specs & Features

The Bullet 350 Battalion Black has Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Battalion Black Price

Bullet 350 Battalion Black

₹1.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,62,025
RTO
13,492
Insurance
10,598
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,86,115
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Battalion Black Specifications and Features

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 l
Length
2110 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm
Height
1225 mm
Kerb Weight
195 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm
Width
785 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-120/78-18
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
110 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
349 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, Air-Oil cooled
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
72 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Twin tube Emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Battalion Black Offers
Bring Home Royalenfield Bullet 350 : Funding Avail...
Applicable on bullet-350battalion-black & 3 more variants
Expiring on 28 Feb
View Offer
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Battalion Black EMI
EMI3,600 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,67,503
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,67,503
Interest Amount
48,515
Payable Amount
2,16,018

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 other Variants

Bullet 350 Military Red and Military Black

₹1.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,64,423
RTO
13,684
Insurance
10,619
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,88,726
EMI@4,056/mo
Bullet 350 Standard Maroon and Standard Black

₹2.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,87,038
RTO
15,493
Insurance
10,823
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,13,354
EMI@4,586/mo
Bullet 350 Black Gold

₹2.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,04,434
RTO
16,885
Insurance
10,980
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,32,299
EMI@4,993/mo
