|Engine
|349 cc
The Bullet 350 Battalion Black, is listed at ₹1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Bullet 350 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Bullet 350 Battalion Black is available in 7 colour options: Standard Maroon, Military Red, Military Silver Black, Black Gold, Standard Black, Military Black, Military Silver Red.
The Bullet 350 Battalion Black is powered by a 349 cc engine.
In the Bullet 350 's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 priced between ₹1.38 Lakhs - 1.67 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Classic 350 priced between ₹1.83 Lakhs - 2.18 Lakhs.
The Bullet 350 Battalion Black has Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.